IRN vs SPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Costa's goal helps Spain clinch a 1-0 victory against Iran

Live now
Jun 21, 2018 01:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
90' + 1 Yellow card! Omid (Iran)
87' Substitution - Spain: Costa - out ; Rodrigo - in
85' Substitution - Iran: Amiri - out ; Ghoddos - in
79' Substitution - Spain: Vazquez - out ; Asensio - in
78' Yellow card! Amiri (Iran)
74' Substitution - Iran: Ansarifard - out ; Jahanbakhsh - in
71' Substitution - Spain: Iniesta - out ; Koke - in
69' Substitution - Iran: Hajsafi - out ; Mohammadi - in
54' Goal! Costa (Spn): Spain 1 - 0 Iran
Starting 11
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all of the action from the FIFA World Cup 2018. Till then it's goodbye!
Diego Costa is declared as the Man of the Match for his goal scoring performance.
Now that's an interesting stat for Diego Costa.
Full time! Spain come away with all three points here. Costa once again getting his name on the score sheet with his third goal of the tournament. Iran thought they had equalized only for VAR to cancel out the goal due to offside. Iran are a point behind both Spain and Portugal in the group and will need an outstanding display against Portugal if they hope to make it to the last-16.
90' + 2' Omid receives a yellow card for his lunge on Rodrigo. Iran are trying hard here but they're running out of time.
90' + 1 Yellow card! Omid (Iran)
90' (4 minutes added time) There's four minutes of added time for Iran to find an equalizer. Spain are holding onto the ball and aren't letting Iran see much of it now.
87' Substitution - Spain: Costa - out ; Rodrigo - in
86' Iran have less than five minutes to salvage something from this game. They've come really close to scoring but just haven't managed to get that lethal final touch.
85' Substitution - Iran: Amiri - out ; Ghoddos - in
82' Miss! Amiri does brilliantly on the left as he first nutmegs Pique and then sends in a perfect cross into the area. Taremi rises the highest to meet it but he somehow manages to head it over the bar from close range.
81' Spain exchange neat little passes inside Iran's half before Isco turns away from his man and skips past another. He then releases Alba down the left but the low cross back is just a yard behind him.
79' Substitution - Spain: Vazquez - out ; Asensio - in
79' Amiri is booked for his foul on Carvahal. He complains to the referee that it's his first foul but he was too late into that tackle.
78' Yellow card! Amiri (Iran)
77' Spain win a free kick on the right side of the area after Vazquez was fouled by Taremi. Isco takes it but hits it against the wall.
75' Chance! Another opportunity for Iran goes begging as Amiri whips in a superb ball into the area and Taremi who is sprinting towards it is just about a yard short.
74' Substitution - Iran: Ansarifard - out ; Jahanbakhsh - in
71' Substitution - Spain: Iniesta - out ; Koke - in
69' Goal line scramble! Isco rolls the corner to Iniesta who comes forward from the near post. He in turn pulls it back for Ramos who shoots but Rezaeian manages to block it on the line. Pique is there and tries to poke it across the line but Rezaeian, Beiranvand and Ezatolahi are all lying down in front of the ball refusing to let it pass. It's difficult to spot the ball with the number of players around it but the referee finally blows his whistle for a foul when it looks like Beiranvand has managed to get his gloves around the ball.
69' Substitution - Iran: Hajsafi - out ; Mohammadi - in
68' Iniesta carries the ball into the area and pulls it back from the byline. The ball is a dangerous one but Iran manage to clear it out for a corner. Isco to take it.
64' After a dull first half this game has burst to live all thanks to Costa's goal. Iran who are finally looking to attack are able to create some good chances. How will Spain respond to this pressure?
61' Goal disallowed! Iran win a free kick after Ramos brings down Taremi on the right. The ball is chipped in and after a little scramble in the area Ezatolahi manages to slot it into the back of the net. The Iranians are celebrating but the referee has his hand raised and awaits the VAR confirmation. Following a quick check the goal is disallowed due to offside.
58' Close! Iniesta is caught napping on the ball and Iran are quick to launch a counter attack. The ball is crossed in and Mehdi rises above his marker to head the ball towards the far post. De Gea looks beaten but the ball goes just wide of the goal.
54' Finally! There's a bit of luck involved with the goal but Spain won't complain. Iniesta slips the ball into the path of Costa who turns his man brilliantly and lines up the shot but a last ditch tackle from Rezaeian sees the ball ricochet off Costa's feet and slip into the back of the net.