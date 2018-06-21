IRN vs SPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Costa's goal helps Spain clinch a 1-0 victory against Iran

69' Goal line scramble! Isco rolls the corner to Iniesta who comes forward from the near post. He in turn pulls it back for Ramos who shoots but Rezaeian manages to block it on the line. Pique is there and tries to poke it across the line but Rezaeian, Beiranvand and Ezatolahi are all lying down in front of the ball refusing to let it pass. It's difficult to spot the ball with the number of players around it but the referee finally blows his whistle for a foul when it looks like Beiranvand has managed to get his gloves around the ball.