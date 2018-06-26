IRN vs POR FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Portugal lead 1-0 against Iran as Quaresma scores

Live now
45' GOAL! Quaresma (POR)
Iran 0 - 1 Portugal
33' Yellow Card for Guerrero (POR)
50' Ronaldo is brought down inside the Iran penalty box, but referee waves away all cries of a foul. Nonetheless, he has to go over to consider the decision over VAR.
49' Very cautious start to the second half by Portugal as they look for an opening in Iran's defence.
46' Hosseini's long ball is received well by taremi, who feeds the ball onto Azmoun. But Sardar Azmoun tries to weave past too many opponents all by himself and loses the ball.
46' And, we are off, as Iran get us underway.
The players are now back onto the pitch for the 2nd half.
No changes to report from either side, so far.
HALF TIME: Referee blows the whistle as Portugal head into the break a 1-0 lead thanks to Quaresma's thunderous goal. Iran have not put a step wrong so far. But they will need to be more precise in their attempts to penetrate the Portuguese defence.
45' Quaresma cut in from the left wing and took a shot at the Iran goal. There was no way Beiranvand was going to stop that!
3 minutes added on.
45' GOAL! Quaresma (POR)
Iran 0 - 1 Portugal
40' Ronaldo tries to create an opening and shoots! But his shot goes straight into the Iranian keeper's hands.
39' Joao Mario and Quaresma have switched sides at the moment as Portugal try to move forward but cannot.
38' Amiri goes forward with the ball as Azmoun makes his way to box. But he has lost momentum and Portugal regain possession. Ronaldo tries to move forward but he is blocked.
36' Haji Safi denies Quaresma the opportunity to send in a cross. The Iranians are closing off a lot of the passing channels that Portugal would normally look to exploit.
34' SHOT! Iran take a well worked set-piece as the header from Taremi goes straight to goal. But the ball is aimed straight at Rui Patricio who catches it with ease.
33' The Portuguese wing back threw in a sliding tackle at Jahnbaksh, who was at the end of a brilliant counter by Iran. Free kick at the edge of Portugal penalty area for Iran.
33' Yellow Card for Guerrero (POR)
30' Hosseini does well to block Quaresma's cross into the box. The resultant Portugal corner is defended well by Iran. But Fonte and Azmoun seem to be down after a clash of heads.
28' Azmoun is fouled on the half line by Carvalho when the Iranian front-man tried to get another counter started.
28' Carlos Quieroz seems to have set his Iran side up pretty well. They have kept Ronaldo quiet so far.
26' Andre Silva is flagged off-side after a prolonged period of possession from Portugal sees a ball played through to him in the Iran penalty area.
25' Iran have been pressing Portugal in their own half, but the lack of numbers up front sees Portugal run free of the forward Iran players.
23' Iran go forward again after Quresma's cross in is headed back into the field by the Iranian defenders. Azmoun starts a counter again and through many passes almost gets there to finish the move off himself, but Rui Patricio beats him to it and gets injured in the process. Patricio is receiving treatment at the moment.
22' Rezaeian's free kick curls away from the goal. Portugal break forward after some good work by Quaresma.
20' Iran try to create a chance again in the Portuguese box. And after much back and forth, they get a free-kick outside the opposition's penalty area.
Also, word has come in that SPAIN and MOROCCO are tied at 1-1 now.
19' Adrien Silva sends a long ball into the Iran penalty area. Its met by Andre Silva, but he is under presure. And the ball goes out.
17' Another corner for Portugal as Iran try to break free but are pushed back by the Euro Champions.
16' Ronaldo's effort is deflected and goes out for a corner. Meanwhile, reports are coming in that Morocco has scored against Spain. The group is beginning to get interesting.
15' Foul on Adrien Silva outside the Iranian box. Perfect opportunity for Ronaldo to take a free kick.