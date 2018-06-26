IRN vs POR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Portugal go through to next round after 1-1 draw with Iran

Live now
Jun 26, 2018 01:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Yellow Card for Cedric (POR)
FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle, signaling the end of the game. Iran players go down in tears, while Portugal players thank their stars.
90+7' Substitution for Portugal - Guedes: In ; Andre Silva: Out
90+5' ALMOST! Azmoun beat the Portuguese defender with a clever bit of movement and releases a team-mate. But the attempt on goal hits the side-netting.
Meanwhile, Spain have leveled the score against Morocco 2-2 in their fixture now.
90+3' Ansarifad steps up to take the penalty for Iran and manages to beat Patricio.
90+3' GOAL! Ansarifad (IRN)
Iran 1 - 1 Portugal
90+2' PENALTY TO IRAN!
6 minutes added on.
90' Yes, indeed. The referee is checking the VAR system to consider that decision.
89' The keeper safely catches the ball sent in to the box and tries to launch a counter. Portugal's defence manages to hold on.
There seems to be some argument going on about whether Cedric's arm touched the ball as Azmoun headed it down in the box. Referee is considering VAR.
88' Free kick for Portugal close to the Iran penalty area, as Ronaldo is brought down.
86' Portugal are controlling possession around the Iran penalty box. The game has slowed down a bit and that will work in their favour.
Meanwhile, word is coming in that Morocco has scored a second goal against Spain. And the score in that game is now Spain 1- 2 Morocco.
84' Substitution for Portugal - Moutinho: In ; Joao Mario: Out
83' Yellow Card for Ronaldo (POR)
80' An Iranian player is down after some scuffle with Ronaldo. Play has been stopped for a moment. It seems that Pouraliganji got hit in the face by Ronaldo's fist, when the Portuguese captain was trying to run clear of him. Refree is checking VAR for a possible red card offence by Ronaldo.
77' Andre Silva's attempt at the Iran goal is too high. Ronaldo was pulled down by Ebrahimi in the build up to that shot.
76' Substitution for Iran - Ansarifard: In ; Ezzatollahi: Out
75' Ghoddos and Azmoun try to create something again in the Portugal box. But Pepe was there. And Carvalho may have pushed one of the Iranian players in the box. Meanwhile the referee is talking to the Iran manager Quireoz and telling him to control his aggression.
73' Mohammadi tries to take advantage of Cedric's mistake and breaks forward at top speed. But he is blocked off in time by Carvalho.
72' Azmoun gets another counter started and Ghoddos finds himself in a fantastic position to shoot. But his shot goes just wide of the Rui Patricio's goal.
71' Portugal have all the possession here and seem to have slowed the game down. Adrien Silva decides to cut in and tyake a shot on Iran's goal. But his shot is high in terms of height, and low in terms of quality as it goes for a goal-kick.
70' Pepe gets caught out for a moment by Azmoun, but the Portuguese defender recovers and cuts off the Iran attack.
69' Substitution for Portugal - Bernardo Silva: In ; Quaresma: Out
Substitution for Iran - Ghoddos: In ; Jahnbaksh: Out
66' RONALDO SHOOTS! But his shot goes wide of the far post. Nonetheless, that was sa fantastic run with the ball for the Portuguese captain.
64' Quaresma had had enough fo Ezzatollahi's tackles on him and decided to get one back. Hence, the booking.
64' Yellow Card for Quaresma (POR)
63' Quaresma goes down after getting whacked in the face while trying to defend the ball. But he seems to be fine now.
60' Portugal continues to dominate the possession here.