Ireland beat England by 5 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World Cup

Ireland stunned England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World Cup after rain interrupted the match for the umpteenth time, here on Wednesday. Chasing 158, England were 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs when the heavens opened up again in the Super 12 match, which witnessed a delayed start due to wet outfield followed by rain.

According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, England were found to be five runs short when the umpires decided to call off the game. David Malan made 35, while Moeen Ali was unbeaten on 24.

For Ireland, Josh Little (2/16) picked up two wickets. Earlier, Ireland were bowled out for 157. Asked to bat, skipper Andy Balbirnie top-scored for with a 47-ball 62 while Lorcan Tucker made 34. Liam Livingstone (3/17) and Mark Wood (3/34) shared six wickets between them for England.

Brief Scores | Ireland: 157 all out in 19.2 overs (Andy Balbirnie 62; Liam Livingstone 3/17, Mark Wood 3/34). England: 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs (David Malan 35, Moeen Ali 24 not out; Josh Little 2/16).