you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL top 10 wicket takers: Malinga, Bravo and Harbhajan in top 5; find out who else makes the list

As we inch closer to kicking off IPL 2019, here's a look at the all-time leading wicket takers of the tournament.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
10. Ashish Nehra | IPL Teams: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Delhi Daredevils), Pune Warriors, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad | Matches: 87 | Innings: 87 | Overs: 314 | Runs conceded: 2,460 | Wickets: 105 | Average: 23.42 | Economy: 7.83 | Strike Rate: 17.94 | 4-wickets: 1 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
10. Ashish Nehra | IPL Teams: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Delhi Daredevils), Pune Warriors, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad | Matches: 87 | Innings: 87 | Overs: 314 | Runs conceded: 2,460 | Wickets: 105 | Best Bowling: 4/10 |Average: 23.42 | Economy: 7.83 | Strike Rate: 17.94 | 4-wickets: 1 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9. R Ashwin | IPL Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab | Matches: 125| Innings: 122 | Overs: 432.2 | Runs conceded: 2,910 | Wickets: 110| Average: 26.45 | Economy: 6.73 | Strike Rate: 23.58 | 4-wickets: 1 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9. R Ashwin | IPL Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab | Matches: 125| Innings: 122 | Overs: 432.2 | Runs conceded: 2,910 | Wickets: 110| Best Bowling: 4/34 | Average: 26.45 | Economy: 6.73 | Strike Rate: 23.58 | 4-wickets: 1 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8. Umesh Yadav | IPL Teams: Royal Challengers Banglore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders| Matches: 108|Innings: 107 | Overs: 375.3 | Runs conceded: 3,125| Wickets: 111| Average: 28.15 | Economy: 8.32 | Strike Rate: 20.29 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8. Umesh Yadav | IPL Teams: Royal Challengers Banglore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders| Matches: 108|Innings: 107 | Overs: 375.3 | Runs conceded: 3,125| Wickets: 111| Best Bowling" 4/24 | Average: 28.15 | Economy: 8.32 | Strike Rate: 20.29 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
7. Sunil Narine | IPL Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders| Matches: 98|Innings: 97 | Overs: 382 | Runs conceded: 2,498| Wickets: 112| Best Bowling: 5/19 |Average: 22.30 | Economy: 6.53 | Strike Rate: 20.46 | 4-wickets: 6 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
7. Sunil Narine | IPL Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders| Matches: 98|Innings: 97 | Overs: 382 | Runs conceded: 2,498| Wickets: 112| Best Bowling: 5/19 |Average: 22.30 | Economy: 6.53 | Strike Rate: 20.46 | 4-wickets: 6 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar | IPL Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors| Matches: 102|Innings: 102 | Overs: 376.2 | Runs conceded: 2,693| Wickets: 120| Best Bowling: 5/19 | Average: 22.44 | Economy: 7.15 | Strike Rate: 18.81 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar | IPL Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors| Matches: 102|Innings: 102 | Overs: 376.2 | Runs conceded: 2,693| Wickets: 120| Best Bowling: 5/19 | Average: 22.44 | Economy: 7.15 | Strike Rate: 18.81 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5. Harbhajan Singh| IPL Teams: Chennai Super Kings mumbai Indians| Matches: 149|Innings: 145| Overs: 516.2 | Runs conceded: 3,641| Wickets: 134| Best Bowling: 5/18 | Average: 27.17 | Economy: 7.05 | Strike Rate: 23.11 | 4-wickets: 1 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5. Harbhajan Singh| IPL Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians| Matches: 149|Innings: 145| Overs: 516.2 | Runs conceded: 3,641| Wickets: 134| Best Bowling: 5/18 | Average: 27.17 | Economy: 7.05 | Strike Rate: 23.11 | 4-wickets: 1 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4. Dwayne Bravo| IPL Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians| Matches: 122|Innings: 118| Overs: 386.5 | Runs conceded: 3,251| Wickets: 136| Best Bowling: 4/22 | Average: 23.90 | Economy: 8.40 | Strike Rate: 17.06 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4. Dwayne Bravo| IPL Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians| Matches: 122|Innings: 118| Overs: 386.5 | Runs conceded: 3,251| Wickets: 136| Best Bowling: 4/22 | Average: 23.90 | Economy: 8.40 | Strike Rate: 17.06 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3. Piyush Chawla| IPL Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab| Matches: 144|Innings: 143 | Overs: 476.1 | Runs conceded: 3.673| Wickets: 140| Best Bowling: 4/17 | Average: 26.23 | Economy: 7.71 | Strike Rate: 20.40 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3. Piyush Chawla| IPL Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab| Matches: 144|Innings: 143 | Overs: 476.1 | Runs conceded: 3.673| Wickets: 140| Best Bowling: 4/17 | Average: 26.23 | Economy: 7.71 | Strike Rate: 20.40 | 4-wickets: 2 | 5-wickets: 0 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2. Amit Mishra | IPL Teams: Delhi Capitals, India, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad| Matches: 136|Innings: 136 | Overs: 476.5 | Runs conceded: 3,525| Wickets: 146 | Best Bowling: 5/17 | Average: 24.14 | Economy: 7.39 | Strike Rate: 19.59 | 4-wickets: 3 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2. Amit Mishra | IPL Teams: Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad| Matches: 136|Innings: 136 | Overs: 476.5 | Runs conceded: 3,525| Wickets: 146 | Best Bowling: 5/17 | Average: 24.14 | Economy: 7.39 | Strike Rate: 19.59 | 4-wickets: 3 | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1. Lasith Malinga | IPL Teams: Mumbai Indians | Matches: 110|Innings: 110 | Overs: 426.2 | Runs conceded: 2,928| Wickets: 154 | Best Bowling: 5/13 | Average: 19.01 | Economy: 6.86 | Strike Rate: 16.61 | 4-wickets: | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1. Lasith Malinga | IPL Teams: Mumbai Indians | Matches: 110|Innings: 110 | Overs: 426.2 | Runs conceded: 2,928| Wickets: 154 | Best Bowling: 5/13 | Average: 19.01 | Economy: 6.86 | Strike Rate: 16.61 | 4-wickets: | 5-wickets: 1 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 07:48 am

