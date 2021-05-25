IPL resumption in Sept can lure big advertising bucks, but tough to get back foreign players

The Indian Premier League trophy (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Big-ticket advertising money is likely to flow into the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket when it resumes in September as sales start booming for the festive season, but it would be difficult to get back foreign stars, a major attraction in the high-profile sporting extravaganza, experts said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to host remaining 31 matches of the tournament in September this year after the menacing second wave of COVID-19 disrupted the 14th season league on May 4. Many players had tested positive.

Holding the rest of the IPL in September is a bold move, said Lloyd Mathias, a business strategist and investor.

"For one the cricket calendar is pretty full, but even given the window available between mid-September and mid-October, getting all the players back to the UAE and recreating the infra(structure) may not be an easy task, given the trail of devastation the pandemic has left across the world."

The remaining matches are widely expected to be held in the UAE, where IPL was played last year.

The available window

The 30-day window that Mathias mentioned is available after India's tour of England which is likely to end on September 14, and before the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the second week of October.

While BCCI may have done its homework in terms of finding dates for the remaining matches of IPL 14, the challenge is getting players, said Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency.

Apart from the 30-day window, BCCI needs a few more days to fly players from UK to UAE.

However, if BCCI makes no request to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), it will have to set aside one day for the travel of players. It is expected that the board may ask ECB during its Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled on May 29 to reduce the nine-day gap between second and third test matches to four.

Availability of foreign players

Goyal said availability of foreign players during that 30-day window would be an issue. "Without overseas players, the IPL will lose much of its charm."

"My understanding is that the Indian players will play. They have really no choice. They cannot afford to antagonise the BCCI. The issue is really about the overseas players who were already very scared by the time the current IPL was kind of truncated. Getting them to play in India is going to be very difficult. It may be a bit easier in Dubai or in UK but still coaxing overseas players to come back and play the IPL will be a really difficult task," said Goyal.

Before the suspension of IPL 14, some players had pulled out from the league due to the COVID-19 scare. Except for Indian cricketer R Ashwin, players who opted to pull out of the league were international players including Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Liam Livingstone.

Along with player management, BCCI will also have to look at managing cost of a new venue.

More cost, much more money

A foreign venue will involve higher costs of travel, flights, hotels and support staff, apart from the money the cricket board will pay the host country for infrastructure, but this will be dwarfed by the thousands of crores of sponsorship and television spots that the IPL can attract in the festive season unless the pandemic is still raging, Goyal said.

"The IPL in summer made use of extra advertising budgets from fans and air conditioners and other similar categories. September will bring in a lot more categories linked to the festive season including automobiles, jewellery and more such," he added.

Mathias concurs. He said that most advertisers and sponsors will be glad to see the tournament resume so they get the full value for their sponsorship money.

According to reports, so far 80 percent of the advertisers on TV (Star India) and 60 percent of advertisers on digital (Disney+Hotstar) have agreed to continue with their advertising deals.

Along with ad deals, Mathias thinks viewership may not be an issue, as people in general will be wary of going out. "So, any live entertainment will be welcomed wholeheartedly. Also, anything that helps people recover from the trauma that the second wave has caused and keep people indoors will be positive," he said.