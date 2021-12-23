IPL mega auction to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru

LIVE Updates | Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players' auction in Chennai (Image: BCCI and Twitter/@IPL)

Mega auction of the world's richest twenty-twenty tournament The Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, Cricbuzz reported today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to confirm the dates but the BCCI, says Cricbuzz, has conveyed them to all franchises.

This time around the tournament will be a 10-team affair with RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise and British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners-owned Ahmedabad franchise making their debuts.