IPL media rights auction: Harsh Goenka says each ball will be worth Rs 50 lakh. Then asks this question

The bidding for the media rights of the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League concluded on June 14. Disney Star retained television rights for the cricketing league, while Viacom18, Reliance Industries’ broadcast joint venture, bagged digital rights.

The cash-rich cricket tournament will fetch nearly Rs 48,390 crore just by the sale of TV and digital media rights.

Many watched the auction closely. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently tweeted some IPL figures which gave a sense how much different stakeholders will earn from the bid.

The RPG Group chairperson said there will be 410 matches in all, with 240 balls in each one.

"Total broadcasting rights -- Rs 48,390 crore," he continued. "Total balls bowled -- 98,400. Each ball's worth -- Rs 50 lakhs."

Goenka added: "BCCI will make money, players will make money, teams will make money. Broadcasters ?"

One of Goenka's Twitter followers said broadcasters will make money through advertisements. "They take 10-15 lakhs easily for 30 second ads. They would somehow make profit out of it."

A user name Rhythm Jain pointed out that broadcasters will use their IPL bid success to promote other content.

A fellow Twitter user agreed with him. "True. Sports is a major reason for people to subscribe for OTT. In my opinion, Hotstar VIP is most subscribed OTT because of cricket not due to Marvel movies."

Another person pointed out: "Broadcasters will make money via YouTube channels

with lots of different content. Life time revenue, no questions asked."