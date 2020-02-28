IPL: Gaming platforms look to make the most of the great cricket jamboree

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, gaming platforms are gearing up for an exciting period ahead as they look to reap maximum benefits out of the cricket jamboree.

FanFight, an online fantasy cricket gaming platform, expects to onboard 10 million subscribers on the back of the IPL.

In 2018, the company had a subscriber base of one million, which shot up to to six million after the end of last year's tournament.

"IPL is a much bigger property for us than World Cup. During IPL, every match is like an India match and there is increased user traction. From scale perspective, nothing matches IPL. For us, engagement is the metric and pre-IPL vs IPL we tend to triple our numbers in terms of player engagement on the platform," said Akhil Suhag, CEO, FanFight.

Hoping to leverage this opportunity is another gaming platform - Mobile Premier League (MPL).

"Last IPL, we launched fantasy. This IPL, we have six very differently engaging games on our platform, including titles like Cricket Clash," said Shubh Malhotra, Founder MPL.

During last year's IPL, MPL had about 155 million registered fantasy teams.

What is more interesting about the IPL craze on gaming platforms is that more users engage with such platforms from smaller markets.

"For us, tier II is lot bigger than tier I. There is lot of traffic coming from tier-II and III cities as compared to tier-I markets during IPL," said Suhag.