IPL 2022: Twitter cheers on Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals ahead of the big final

IPL 2022: Cricket fans are counting down to the finale. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans./Twitter)

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to face off today in the final Indian Premier League match at 8 pm.

The teams led by Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will play the deciding match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Excitement is building up on social media ahead of the game.

"Guess why the streets will be empty at 8 pm tonight? No prizes for guessing this," Gujarat Titans, who debuted this IPL season, tweeted.

The team also shared photos of its players with the caption: "Alexa, play 'Final Countdown''.

Their rival team used a Stranger Things reference to convey match day excitement.



Q. How excited are you on a scale of 1-10?

Us: pic.twitter.com/1sG38kz9SW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022

They also shared a photo of the squad. "The Class of 2022 -- one last time this season," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals are in the finals of IPL for the first time since the maiden season of 2008.



We’ve waited 14 years to say this… See you at the #IPLFinal. pic.twitter.com/g0drY5Kuas — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022



"Rajasthan Royals make it to the IPL final after 14 years. Joss Buttler has been a treat to watch. Great achievement," cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted. "The better team reached the finals."

Buttler's century -- his fourth this season -- helped Rajasthan Royals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore to enter the final.

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer said he was impressed with both Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson this season. "Go well tonight," he said.



Extremely impressed with both Hardik and Sanju this season. Go well tonight #GTvRR#IPLFinalpic.twitter.com/8Nr6UnHDJp

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 29, 2022























"Good luck to both teams tonight… the best two teams throughout the tournament in my opinion," tweeted English cricketer Liam Livingstone. "May the best team win! But there will be a certain guy (Shane Warne) looking down tonight very proud of his boys in pink!"

























Good luck to both teams tonight… the best two teams throughout the tournament in my opinion! @gujarat_titans vs @rajasthanroyals may the best team win! But there will be a certain guy looking down tonight very proud of his boys in pink! #IPLFinal — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) May 29, 2022





