IPL brand value surges 77%; Mumbai Indians tops table

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Since its launch in 2009, brand IPL has recorded 318 percent growth in brand value, from around $2 billion to over $8 billion this year.

IPL Auction 2023 (Image: IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to grow in stature, with its brand value nearly doubling to $8.4 billion in 2022 from $4.7 billion in 2021, according to an annual report by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultant.

Mumbai Indians continues to be the most valuable brand, at $83 million, which is a 4 percent increase over 2021.

New media behind the surge

The report noted that the IPL’s brand value was boosted by the new-media rights auction and addition of two new teams.

The media rights auction, which was sold for $6.2 billion (Rs 48,390 crore) has increased the central pool of IPL revenues by more than 2.5 times for the 2023–2027 cycle.