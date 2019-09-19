IPL brand valuation: Growth slows down to 13.5% in 2019

The scheduling of the World Cup and the sluggish business environment seem to have affected the brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The league has registered a 13.5 percent growth in the overall value this year, according to the Duff & Phelps IPL Brand Valuation report 2019.

In 2018, the league saw 18.87 percent growth in brand valuation. The IPL in 2017 was valued at Rs 33,912.34 crore approximately.

The reasons for the slow growth could be depreciating rupee value and the absence of big sponsorship deals this year.

However, the league's valuation increased to Rs 47,500 crore this year from Rs 41,800 crore in 2018.

Coming to the individual franchise brand values, the brand values of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings went up by 8.5 percent and 13.1 percent respectively.

The value of Mumbai Indians this year stands at Rs 809 crore. Last year, it was Rs 746 crore.

Similarly, Chennai Super Kings is valued at Rs 732 crore in 2019 which was Rs 647 crore in 2018.

The other big gainer was Delhi Capitals with 8.9 percent rise in brand value, thanks to its its strong on-field performance.

The team's value grew from Rs 343 crore last year to Rs 374 crore in 2019.

According to Varun Gupta, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Leader for Valuation Services, IPL will be looking for another massive increment when the sponsorship rights are up for grabs in the year 2022.

This is taking into consideration the recently renewed BCCI and Paytm title sponsorship deal which is an increase of 58 percent on a per-match basis over the last deal.

He also said that there was a 20 percent increment in ad spending during IPL despite 2019 being the World Cup year.

"The advertisers could have taken a conservative stance and saved their budgets for the World Cup, but the high viewership interest in IPL continued to attract them," he said.