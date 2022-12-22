IPL Auction 2023: Top Indian purchases of all time

Yuvraj Singh secured big bucks on two occasions, when Delhi Daredevils paid Rs.16 Crore for him in 2015 and RCB splashed Rs.14 Crore just a year earlier.

An IPL auction is always life-changing for so many cricketers as they can become multi-millionaires overnight. However, some of the biggest purchases in the history of the IPL have been of established superstars of Indian cricket.

We take a look at the top 5 purchases of Indian players until 2022.

Note: We are not taking into account retention picks. This list comprises outright purchases

Yuvraj Singh, Delhi Daredevils (2015) – Rs. 16 Crore

The former India all-rounder still holds the record for being the most expensive Indian player ever to be bought in an IPL auction. He grabbed big bucks when Delhi Daredevils, which is now the Delhi Capitals, put in the winning bid of Rs. 16 Crore ahead of the 2015 season. It was a massive gamble as Singh struggled in the previous season at RCB, who had purchased him for Rs 14. Crore in the previous auction, which was the highest for that year.

How did he fare?: Daredevils's gamble backfired as Singh put on yet another lacklustre show as he scored only 248 runs in 14 matches and picked up 1 wicket. Daredevils gave him the boot at the end of the season and SRH picked him up for Rs. 7 Crore in the next auction.

Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians (2022) - INR 15.25 Crore

Mumbai Indians paid Rs. 15.25 Crore to bring back Ishan Kishan ahead of the 2022 season. Kishan was picked up by the Indians in 2018 from Gujarat Lions and was released ahead of the mega auction in 2022 with the aim of buying him back. They had to fend off SRH, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings to do so.

How did he fare?: He fared well in a lacklustre season for MI as he scored 418 runs from 14 matches at an Average of 32.15 and a Strike Rate of 120.11.

Mumbai finished dead last in 10th place.

Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans (2015) - Rs 15 Crore

Pandya was released by MI as it couldn't accommodate the high-profile all-rounder as part of its retention picks. New team Gujarat Titans swooped in and picked him up for Rs. 15 crore and made him the captain.

How did he fare?: Titans' investment paid off multifold as the team won its maiden IPL title in its debut season thanks to Pandya's brilliant all-around show. He scored 487 in 15 matches at an average of 44.27 and strike rate of 131.27 and also picked up 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.28.

Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders (2011) - Rs. 14.9 Crore

After his heroics in the 2011 ODI World Cup which India won, Gambhir stole the show in the auction by fetching a then-record Rs. 14.9 Crore for his services. KKR picked up the left-handed opening batsman from Delhi Daredevils and promptly assigned him as captain.

How did he fare?: Gambhir was brilliant as he top-scored for the team with 378 runs at an average of 34.36 in 15 matches as KKR finished third but fell short in the playoffs. However, he did deliver a title for the team as he captained two winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

Deepak Chahar, Chennai Super Kings (2022) - Rs. 14 crore

Deepak Chahar became the most expensive Indian fast bowler in the history of the IPL when Chennai Super Kings paid Rs. 14 Crore for his services in the IPL 2022 auction.

However, a bad back injury ruled him out of the season and he only returned a few weeks before the T20 World Cup. He did not make India's squad for the tournament but is available for the upcoming 2023 season. CSK retained him for the same price.

Yuvraj Singh, Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014) - Rs. 14 crore

Yuvraj Singh was picked up by RCB in the 2014 auction for a whopping Rs. 14 Crore. He was previously with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India before joining the Bengaluru-based side.

How did he fare?: Singh had a reasonably okay 2014 season scoring 376 runs at an Average of 34.18 at a Strike Rate of 135.25 in 14 games. He also picked up five wickets as RCB finished a dismal 7th in the table.