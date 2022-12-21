IPL auction 2023: Top 5 foreign buys of all time

While the core of any IPL franchise is the local players, especially the superstars who play for India, some of the best players to have graced the league have been stars from abroad. Thanks to their star status, they have commanded big money at the auction thanks to not only what they bring on the field but also off it with their brand value.

These are the five most expensive foreign players to have played the IPL:

Chris Morris, Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 16.25 Crore in 2021

The former South African all-rounder bagged the big bucks in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals splashed Rs. 16.25 crore to welcome him to the franchise. Not only was he the most expensive buy in that season, but also of all time.

How did he fare?: Morris was unable to repay that faith as he scored only 67 runs in 11 matches in the 2021 season, at an Average of 13.4 and a Strike Rate of 136. 73. His bowling was slightly better, as he returned with figures of 15 wickets at an average of 25.06 with a slightly high economy rate of 9.17.

He did have one good game that season though when he smashed an unbeaten 36 of 18 balls that helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in a dramatic encounter. Rajasthan Royals had a poor season that year as it finished 7th out of 8 teams.

Morris left the franchise and quit IPL after the end of the season, and in January 2022 announced his retirement from international cricket. Pat Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 15.5 Crore in 2020 Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins struck gold in 2020 when KKR made the winning bid of Rs. 15.5 Crore to secure his services. The fast bowler became the marquee purchase in that season but failed to live up to that big billing. How did he fare?: He played all 14 games in the league stage that season, where KKR finished fifth and failed to qualify for the knockouts. Cummins picked up 12 wickets at an Average of 34.08 and an Economy Rate of 7.86. He had two performances of note, one with the ball and bat each. He picked up his best-ever IPL bowling figures against Rajasthan Royals when he picked up 4/34 to help KKR successfully defend its total by 60 runs. In another league game, Cummins scored an unbeaten 53 of 36 balls against Mumbai Indians. However, the Royals were on the losing side on that occasion. Cummins did stick with KKR for two more seasons before making himself unavailable for the upcoming 2023 season. Kylie Jamieson, Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs. 15 Crore in 2021 The lanky Kiwi quick's debut season started with a bang as he became the second-most expensive foreign player in the 2021 season behind Morris. Virat Kohli's RCB side put in the winning bid of Rs. 15 Crore, but his participation in that season was limited due to commitments with New Zealand. How did he fare?: Jamieson played only 9 matches for RCB and picked up 9 wickets at an Average of 29.88 and an Economy Rate of 9.60. He also scored 65 runs at a Strike Rate of 118.18 before he jetted out to carry out national duties. RCB released him from its squad ahead of the 2022 season but the lanky pacer opted out from the auction for personal reasons. He has listed himself for Friday's auction for the 2023 season at a base price of Rs. 1 Crore. Ben Stokes, Rising Pune Supergiants - Rs. 14.5 Crore in 2017 England's Talisman Ben Stokes was picked up by the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs. 14.5 Crore in 2017, fending off bids from the other teams. He joined MS Dhoni and Steve Smith in that team, which had endured a poor 2016 when it finished 7th in its debut season. How did he fare?: Stokes revolutionised the team with both bat and ball as Supergiants finished second in the league and agonisingly lost to Mumbai in the final by just 1 run. In the 12 matches he played, the Englishman scored 316 runs at an Average of 31.60 and an impressive Strike Rate of 142.98. He scored his first century in the IPL (he has 2) that season, smashing an unbeaten 103 (63) as the Supergiants chased Gujarat Lion's target of 162 with a ball to spare. He also picked up 12 wickets at an Average of 26.33 and Economy Rate of 7.18. He then moved to Rajasthan Royals, where he spent 4 seasons before skipping the 2022 season. He has registered himself in the mini auction at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Glen Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs. 14.25 Crore in 2021 RCB took a punt on Maxwell after he was released by Punjab Kings for a poor outing in the 2020 season. The Bangalore franchise splashed Rs. 14.25 Crore, which was considered a huge gamble by fans on social media. However, it paid off as Maxwell put on his best-ever show in an IPL season that year as RCB finished 3rd in the league stage. How did he fare?: The explosive Aussie batsman scored 513 runs in 15 matches at an excellent Average of 42.75 and an impressive Strike Rate of 144.10. He also rolled his arm over for RCB, putting down 16 overs of off-spin in that season. He picked up only 3 wickets though. He is now a regular feature in the RCB squad and has been retained for the 2023 season, despite the batsman currently out with an injury. He will return before the IPL begins in March.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

