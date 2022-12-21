 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL auction 2023: Top 5 foreign buys of all time

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 21, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023: Teams have paid big bucks to foreign players over the years. Let us look at the five-most expensive foreign player purchases in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Chris Morris bagged the big bucks in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals splashed Rs. 16.25 crore to welcome him to the franchise

While the core of any IPL franchise is the local players, especially the superstars who play for India, some of the best players to have graced the league have been stars from abroad. Thanks to their star status, they have commanded big money at the auction thanks to not only what they bring on the field but also off it with their brand value.

These are the five most expensive foreign players to have played the IPL:

Chris Morris, Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 16.25 Crore in 2021

The former South African all-rounder bagged the big bucks in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals splashed Rs. 16.25 crore to welcome him to the franchise. Not only was he the most expensive buy in that season, but also of all time.

How did he fare?: Morris was unable to repay that faith as he scored only 67 runs in 11 matches in the 2021 season, at an Average of 13.4 and a Strike Rate of 136. 73. His bowling was slightly better, as he returned with figures of 15 wickets at an average of 25.06 with a slightly high economy rate of 9.17.

He did have one good game that season though when he smashed an unbeaten 36 of 18 balls that helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in a dramatic encounter. Rajasthan Royals had a poor season that year as it finished 7th out of 8 teams.