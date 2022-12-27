IPL Auction 2023: Players who were surprisingly unsold

Friday's mini-auction for the 2023 IPL season saw as many as 80 players sold for a total spend of Rs. 1.67 Crore amongst the 10 franchises. However, there were quite a few players who did not find buyers for a variety of reasons; be it team chemistry, remaining slots for foreign/local players or just bad form heading into the auction.

We take a look at five players who should have gotten a contract with one of the 10 IPL franchises.

Dawid Malan, England - Batsman

Dawid Malan's exclusion from the upcoming IPL season is probably one of the biggest surprises to come out from the auction. The left-handed batsman was once the Number 1 ranked T20i player in the ICC rankings and is a mainstay in the England top order.

He also top-scored in England's "Hundred" competition with 377 runs in 9 innings at a rapid Strike Rate of 166.81. He was also part of the winning England squad at the T20 World Cup, although he played only a small part in the tournament.

That could be one of the reasons why he went unsold, adding to the fact that the franchises were looking for foreign allrounders more than specialist batsmen.

Paul Stirling, Ireland - Batsman Experienced Irish batsman Paul Stirling missed out yet again as he attracted no bids in the auction. Despite playing in the major T20 leagues around the world, no IPL franchise took a punt on the burly opener. This could be owing to the fact that he has been out of form in 2022, which was evident in Ireland's T20 World Cup campaign. Although he was the second-highest scorer for the team in 7 outings, he was expected to score more than the 170 runs he managed in the tournament. Plus, as mentioned earlier, franchises were shopping locally for specialist batsmen. So, Stirling unfortunately has missed out on a dream opportunity in the IPL. Baba Indrajith, India - Wicketkeeper Indrajith struck bad luck at the worst time possible as 12 wicket keepers were sold in the auction, 7 of whom were Indian, as he missed out on an IPL contract. The TN top-order batsman has a solid batting technique and has been scoring heavily for TN over the past few years in first-class and List-A cricket. However, he featured only thrice for KKR last season, scoring only 21 runs and the franchise released him at the end of the season. Sandeep Sharma, India -Bowler Veteran bowler Sandeep Sharma was disappointed when he went unsold in the auction. With around 104 IPL matches under his belt, the former SRH seamer said he was shocked at the snub. He was quoted as saying: "I'm shocked and disappointed. I don't know why I went unsold. I've done well whichever team I had played for and genuinely thought some team would bid for me. To be honest, I was not expecting this. Don't even know where it has gone wrong. In domestic cricket, I have been performing well. In the Ranji Trophy, last round, I took seven wickets. I did so well in Syed Mushtaq Ali.” There could be light at the end of the tunnel for the 29-year-old as he could still feature in the upcoming IPL season as a replacement for an injured player. Chris Jordan, England - Allrounder The former CSK allrounder could not find any bids despite being the profile of a player who was in demand in the auction. Jordan was part of the successful England T20 team in the World Cup and bowled brilliantly at the death for his team in the tournament. His exclusion comes as a surprise as he is the quintessential T20 player. He is an athletic bowler who takes brilliant catches and is also handy with the bat in the lower order. CSK, who released him after he only featured four times in the 2022 season, picking up 2 wickets, could have taken a punt on him since the franchise is lacking in death bowling options.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

READ MORE