IPL Auction 2023: Players who were surprisingly unsold

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

IPL auction 2023: Friday's mini-auction ahead of the 2023 IPL season saw some players who were left unsold, much to the surprise of fans and the cricketers themselves.

Friday's mini-auction for the 2023 IPL season saw as many as 80 players sold for a total spend of Rs. 1.67 Crore amongst the 10 franchises. However, there were quite a few players who did not find buyers for a variety of reasons; be it team chemistry, remaining slots for foreign/local players or just bad form heading into the auction.

We take a look at five players who should have gotten a contract with one of the 10 IPL franchises.

Dawid Malan, England - Batsman

Dawid Malan's exclusion from the upcoming IPL season is probably one of the biggest surprises to come out from the auction. The left-handed batsman was once the Number 1 ranked T20i player in the ICC rankings and is a mainstay in the England top order.

He also top-scored in England's "Hundred" competition with 377 runs in 9 innings at a rapid Strike Rate of 166.81. He was also part of the winning England squad at the T20 World Cup, although he played only a small part in the tournament.

That could be one of the reasons why he went unsold, adding to the fact that the franchises were looking for foreign allrounders more than specialist batsmen.