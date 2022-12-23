 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL auction 2023: Find out what team owners and coaches said on their big buys

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2023 saw many big-ticket buys and franchises went all out for some of the top players.

Some of the team owners and coaches explain the rationale behind their expensive purchases during the auction.

"We would have gone higher than our threshold. Sam was with us earlier. It was a mistake to let him go and we wanted him back. You have to get the right balance. Happy for him that he got the money. These interim auctions are catch 22 and fortunately we needed two players and now we are good," said Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.

Sam Curran was sold to Punjab Kings at Rs 18.50 crore and has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Two of the most expensive player purchases were by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that bought Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore and Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.

"We were looking for someone who is a good batter coming in at 5 especially after the absence of Nicholas Pooran. It is his (Brook's) first IPL and he will take time to get into the groove but expectations are high. He has played in Asian condition, played test cricket in Pakistan, those experiences will serve him well in India. He is also coming from a confident environment, said former international cricketer Brian Lara, who is the head coach of team SRH.