IPL auction 2023: Find out what team owners and coaches said on their big buys

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2023 saw many big-ticket buys and franchises went all out for some of the top players.

Some of the team owners and coaches explain the rationale behind their expensive purchases during the auction.

"We would have gone higher than our threshold. Sam was with us earlier. It was a mistake to let him go and we wanted him back. You have to get the right balance. Happy for him that he got the money. These interim auctions are catch 22 and fortunately we needed two players and now we are good," said Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.

Sam Curran was sold to Punjab Kings at Rs 18.50 crore and has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Two of the most expensive player purchases were by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that bought Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore and Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.

"We were looking for someone who is a good batter coming in at 5 especially after the absence of Nicholas Pooran. It is his (Brook's) first IPL and he will take time to get into the groove but expectations are high. He has played in Asian condition, played test cricket in Pakistan, those experiences will serve him well in India. He is also coming from a confident environment, said former international cricketer Brian Lara, who is the head coach of team SRH.

The second most expensive player during the 2023 IPL auction was Cameron Green who was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore. "With Cameron Green, he is the player we have tracked for the last 2-3 years. We thought he is what we needed. He is the right age profile for us. In the last two auctions, we have picked big players that are younger. We wanted some more lifetime value and we thought Cameron Green is the right guy for us to come in," said Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani. He added that the upcoming season depends on today's auction. "We have gone heavier on young players. Getting young players has been our strategy. We are confident about the team we have this year," Ambani added. Another franchise that was betting big on Green was Delhi Capitals. "We have David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, and Rishabh Pant but we felt a Cameron Green was an important long-term strategy. We were going to reorient the top order to accommodate him," said Parth Jindal, co-owner, Delhi Capitals. The new team that made its debut in 2022 IPL, Lucknow Super Giants, made an aggressive bid for Nicholas Pooran at Rs 16 crore but picked up many players at base price. "For Nicholas Pooran, we didn't think about what he did in the last IPL season. It was his ability that we were very clear on that we had to have someone like him. He is at age 26-27 and he will start peaking from here on. And it is not about how many runs, if you can win 3-4 matches single-handedly and he has that ability which many players don't have. He has the ability to bat in the top 4 and bat at 6 and 7 as well. If we need wicketkeeping he can still give us that as well. He is a backup for Quinton de Kock as well," said mentor Gautam Gambhir. He further said that they were lucky during the auction. "We got Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams and Romario Shepherd at their base price. What better auction can you have? These were our targets. Whatever more we spent on Pooran, we were able to manage it with the other three guys. We got everything we wanted. At Rs 16 crore for Pooran, we thought we may not be able to get other guys but we were fortunate." He said that the other players the franchise will be targeting here on will be the young promising cricketers.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE