IPL Auction 2023: CSK strategy for post-Dhoni era

Chennai Super Kings could be on the hunt for MS Dhoni's successor at Friday's mini auction as the four-time IPL champion is on the cusp of a transition. The franchise dipped its toes with Ravindra Jadeja in the 2022 season, but his tenure as captaincy lasted all of eight games before Dhoni took back the reins in the middle of the season.

And with veterans Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa retiring from the sport, CSK will look to add some experience to the squad to lead the side in the future. The franchise arrives in Kochi with Rs. 20.45 Crore left in its purse and has 7 slots left to fill, with 2 of them reserved for foreign players.

Captaincy material

Keeping that in mind, Chennai could target at least two experienced players -- one Indian and one foreign -- with leadership qualities. This could point at CSK targeting Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey.

Pandey could be a top priority for CSK as Indian players will be available throughout the season.

In the battle between Root and Williamson, the former makes more sense for CSK for two reasons: - Williamson, who captains New Zealand in all three formats, will have national duties during the IPL (Home series against Sri Lanka, away series against Pakistan) - Root is not part of England's T20 set-up, which will tour Bangladesh in March for 3 T20s. England will also play ODIs in the Bangladesh tour, but Root is no longer a permanent fixture in that squad either. This puts Joe Root in pole position to be CSK's top priority, adding to the fact that Root has fond memories of playing at Chepauk. X Factor players While CSK has a reasonably solid squad, it will also look to add firepower at the top to complement Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who prefer playing the long innings. With Uthappa having retired, CSK will make an opener one of its priorities. CSK could look towards Aussie sensation Cameron Green, England's next big thing Harry Brook, and West Indian southpaw Nicholas Pooran. Another retirement, this time in the form of Dwayne Bravo, leaves a spot for a genuine all-rounder that needs filling. And who better than Sam Curran to fill the spot and return to the franchise? A bowler who can swing the new ball and bowl at the death, and a versatile batsman who has previously played at the top for CSK, Curran's return to CSK makes so much sense for all parties involved. However, CSK will have to fend off attention from other franchises for the in-demand Curran, who recently bagged the player of the tournament in England's T20 World Cup win. But with a sizable purse, and having covered most other areas in the squad, CSK could be the favourite to land its former player in the auction. Local Talent Wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan has been in sensational form in the recent Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament for Tamil Nadu, smashing five centuries including a record-breaking 277, which is the highest individual score in List A history. He previously played for CSK but did not impress. The franchise could reignite its interest in Jagadeesan, who they released at the end of last season, especially considering he is also a wicketkeeper. Another former CSK-ian Baba Aparajith is a perfect middle-order option for the team as he is a good player of spin and can contribute with off-spin of his own. Aparajith's twin brother Baba Indrajith, who was released by KKR, is another wicketkeeping option CSK could consider. Left-arm spinner duo of M Siddharth, who was in Delhi Capitals's squad in the 2021 season, and Sanjay Yadav, who was released by Mumbai Indian last season, are two players who could join CSK as backups. Chennai Super Kings squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande

