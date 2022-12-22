 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL Auction 2023: CSK strategy for post-Dhoni era

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 22, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings are at the cusp of a transition as MS Dhoni could be playing his final season in the Indian Premier League.

Chennai could target at least two experienced players -- one Indian and one foreign.

Chennai Super Kings could be on the hunt for MS Dhoni's successor at Friday's mini auction as the four-time IPL champion is on the cusp of a transition. The franchise dipped its toes with Ravindra Jadeja in the 2022 season, but his tenure as captaincy lasted all of eight games before Dhoni took back the reins in the middle of the season.

And with veterans Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa retiring from the sport, CSK will look to add some experience to the squad to lead the side in the future. The franchise arrives in Kochi with Rs. 20.45 Crore left in its purse and has 7 slots left to fill, with 2 of them reserved for foreign players.

 

 

Captaincy material

Keeping that in mind, Chennai could target at least two experienced players -- one Indian and one foreign -- with leadership qualities. This could point at CSK targeting Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey.

Pandey could be a top priority for CSK as Indian players will be available throughout the season. Also, the fact that Pandey is not part of