 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL auction 2023: 10 things about Harry Brook, most expensive player for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dec 23, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

IPL 2023 Auction: England batter Harry Brook was bought for Rs. 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harry Brook, 23, comes from a family that is active in club cricket.

England cricketer Harry Brook was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs. 13.25 crore during the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday. The rising star in T20 cricket makes his debut with Hyderabad making its first buy with Brook.

TATA IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Here are 10 things to know about Harry Brook:

TAGS: #Harry Brook #IPL Auction #Sunrisers Hyderabad
first published: Dec 23, 2022 03:22 pm