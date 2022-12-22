 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL Auction 2023: 5 teams that have work to do

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023: A lot of planning would have gone through the think tanks of the teams ahead of Friday's auction. Let us look at the shopping strategy of these 5 teams.

The defending champion will be in an enviable position in the auction as it only has to make minor changes to its winning squad.

Friday's IPL mini-auction in Kochi will see 10 teams fill up 87 vacant spots with each franchise having its strategies. Cameron Green will no doubt be the most wanted man in the auction, as he is amongst the top five foreign players in demand after his stellar performances for Australia.

While no team has disclosed its strategy ahead of the auction, we take a look at some of the teams that might make some interesting moves.

Note: The amount displayed is the team's available purse value and the "Slots to fill" displays vacant positions in the squad with foreign slots in brackets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - (Rs. 42.25 Crore, Slots to fill: 13 [4]) 

SRH has the biggest purse heading into the auction as it has released some big names ahead of the season including former captain Kane Williamson. This presents the franchise with the opportunity for a complete revolution of its squad, and it has 13 spots to fill.

IPL Auction 2023: The top five foreign players in demand