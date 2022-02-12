English
    TATA IPL Auction 2022: These Under-19 players are going under the hammer

    In the last mega IPL auction, the 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the players.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

    The much-awaited TATA IPL auction 2022 is all set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The 15th edition of the auction of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the last mega event as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.

    In the last IPL mega auction, the 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the players. A total of 600 cricketers, including Indian and overseas players, up for grabs during the two-day event. Ten names were added to the auction register on the eve of the IPL 2022 mega auction, according to Cricbuzz.

    Among the 600 players, there are several players who were part of the Under-19 World Cup winning squad. However, many, including U19 vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, wicket keeper Dinesh Bana, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh, Garv Sangwan, Siddharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, will not under the hammer, as they are not yet eligible for the auction.

    The BCCI rules and regulations mandates that only those U19 players who have played at least one first-class match or List A game can enrol in the auction.

    A list of U19 players going under the hammer in last IPL auction:

    - Yash Dhull

    - Raj Angad Bawa

    - Aneeshwar Gautam

    - Rajvardhan Hangargekar

    - Vicky Ostwal

    - Harnoor Singh

    - Kaushal Tambe

    - Pushpendra Singh Rathore

    - Vasu Vats

    Additionally, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was sent as a replacement to the West Indies for the recently-concluded World Cup, has also been added to the list of players for auction, according to Cricbuzz.

    Meanwhile, this year's auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 10:15 am
