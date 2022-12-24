 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans fills the team with ample firepower to defend its turf

Guru Krishnan
Dec 24, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

With the complete set of 25 players, including eight overseas pros, the Titans are all set to defend their title. Their catch phrase ‘Aave De’ — telling the opponents to bring it on — is most apt.

Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Gujarat Titans went into Friday’s mini auction in Kochi with seven vacancies to fill, including two for overseas players.

They had a salary cap of ₹19.25 crore available to acquire these players. And they got what they were after. They got a leader in Kane Williamson of New Zealand, the first player to go under the hammer on the day, at his base price of ₹2 crore; they got West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith, again at his base price of ₹50 lakh, as also two wicketkeepers, including India’s second-choice Test gloveman KS Bharat, opening bowler Shivam Mavi, and Ireland’s 23-year-old left-arm seamer Joshua Little.

The Titans spent a total of ₹14.80 crore and still had ₹4.45 crore left over on a day when the bid money for some of the players reached unprecedented levels.

England’s Sam Curran, who was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore,  is the most expensive player in IPL history. Australia’s Cameron Green, picked up by Mumbai Indians, was the second costliest at ₹17.50 crore. And England Test skipper and World Cup hero Ben Stokes, who went to Chennai Super Kings,  was the third costliest (along with South African Chris Morris, acquired by Rajasthan Royals in 2021) at ₹16.25 crore.

That the Titans bid for Williamson, who was captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 season and was released by the franchise, but were a silent spectator for a majority of the time until their choice of players were put up on the auction table, showed how confident they were about their squad and only took players that they thought would fill the gaps they had.

The fact that Titans released only four players, all of whom had minimal or no role to play in their title triumph earlier this year, showed that they already had a team they believed could defend the title successfully come April 2023.