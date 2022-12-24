 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 auction: Who is Harry Brook? Meet the new millionaire

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Dec 24, 2022 / 01:06 AM IST

England batter Brook who scored three Test tons in Pakistan recently, after a stellar show in the T20Is, was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore.

Harry Brook. (Photo: Twitter)

Harry Brook made his T20I debut in January 2022 against the West Indies, but it was not until the tour of Pakistan in September that his talent came to light. He scored heavily in the shortest format at a strike rate of 163.01 and followed it up with three Test hundreds to throw his hat in the Indian Premier League ring.

On Friday, the Yorkshire batter became the first millionaire at the IPL auctions for the 2023 edition. Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up Brook for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore — nine times his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. He beat Shimron Hetmyer in the race for the most expensive specialist batter sold at a mini-auction. The West Indian had gone to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore in 2020.

The 23-year-old is an unknown commodity in India, but he has been making the headlines globally for his ability to change gears, even in Tests.

He was part of the triumphant T20 World Cup squad under Jos Buttler in Australia. The batter did not fire in the Cup. He exploded in the red-ball series in Pakistan post the ICC showpiece, smashing 468 runs at a strike rate of 93.41. His scores of 153 off 116 balls, 87 off 65, 108 off 149, and 111 off 150 in the subcontinent against quality spinners underlined his talent and potential to be lethal in any format.

He earned the player of the series award in both the T20Is and Tests for scoring 238 and 468 runs.

What can Brook offer to SRH?