English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    IPL 2022: Tickets are LIVE. Here's how you can buy tickets online to watch matches in stadium

    IPL 2022: The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) 15th edition will begin on March 26, Saturday. The league announced on Wednesday that audience will be allowed inside stadiums with an occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols.

    The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium and MCA International stadium in Pune.

    How to buy tickets for IPL 2022:

    Fans can buy tickets starting March 23 from 12 pm on the official website www.iplt20.com.

    Tickets can also be bought on www.BookMyShow.com.

    IPL 2022 ticket prices:

    Close

    Related stories

    On BookMyShow, the ticket prices for the opening match on March 26 in Mumbai (Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders) start at Rs. 2,500, inclufing the booking fee. The amount, excluding the booking charge, is refundable in the event of a match cancellation.

    Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, four-time IPL champions, will take on last edition's runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of this year's IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPL #IPL 2022
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 12:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.