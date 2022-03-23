IPL 2022: Tickets are LIVE. Here's how you can buy tickets online to watch matches in stadium

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) 15th edition will begin on March 26, Saturday. The league announced on Wednesday that audience will be allowed inside stadiums with an occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols.

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium and MCA International stadium in Pune.

How to buy tickets for IPL 2022:

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23 from 12 pm on the official website www.iplt20.com

Tickets can also be bought on www.BookMyShow.com.

IPL 2022 ticket prices:

On BookMyShow, the ticket prices for the opening match on March 26 in Mumbai (Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders) start at Rs. 2,500, inclufing the booking fee. The amount, excluding the booking charge, is refundable in the event of a match cancellation.