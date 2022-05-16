IPL 2022: The playoffs scenarios as we head into the business end

As the 15th edition of IPL enters its last week of league matches, with seven games remaining, only Gujarat Titans have confirmed their place in the Play Offs. The Hardik Pandya-led side have done it in great style.

Defending champions-four-time title holders Chennai Super Kings, and five-time winners Mumbai Indians dug their own grave after getting off to their worst starts to the league, losing one game too many.

The last day of the double header on Sunday in South Mumbai within a stone’s throw away from each other saw two one-sided affairs. Gujarat Titans, who became the first team to have a ‘Q’ against their name in the points table with two matches to go, crushed CSK by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium to go to 20 points from 10 wins in 13 matches and confirm their No. 1 position in the points table. That means they get two chances of making the final, though they will look at winning the first Qualifier in Kolkata on May 24 and sit pretty while awaiting their opponents for the May 29 final in Ahmedabad.

No other team can reach 20 points. At the most, four teams can fight for the second, third and fourth places. The scenario cannot get any better.

Rajasthan Royals overwhelmed Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs at Brabourne Stadium to not only join the KL Rahul-led IPL debutants on 16 points but also pushed themselves up from third to second in the points table on Net Run Rate (0.304 as against 0.262).

RR, LSG, Royal Challengers Bangalore and either Delhi Capitals or Punjab Kings can finish with 16 points each and fight for the three Play Offs spots. The teams will keep an eye on improving their Net Run Rate this week.

Royals’ win on Sunday has also ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 10 points with two matches to go, are on the verge of elimination. Though, at this point it cannot be said that SRH have no chance of qualifying as they can reach 14 points and pray that RCB Challengers don’t win their only match remaining against GT on Thursday. For, a win for RCB will mean curtains for the Kane Williamson-led side. For that to happen, SRH will have to first win against MI on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium. A loss would result in early elimination for SRH, leaving their last league match against Punjab Kings on Sunday redundant.

It has been an inconsistent run for SRH. Adding to their woes is their captain Williamson’s poor run. SRH have hit a high of five successive wins before falling to a low by losing their last five matches. If they don’t pull up their socks against MI, who have nothing to lose and will play for pride and also upset others’ chances, SRH can become the third team to be knocked out.

Either PBKS or Delhi Capitals have a chance of finishing on 16 points alongside RR, LSG and RCB. The interesting part is these two teams, DC and PBKS, face each other on Monday at DY Patil Stadium with the loser almost on the verge of elimination. Assuming that Monday’s winner goes on to win their last match (PBKS vs SRH, DC vs MI), that team can finish on 16 points.

However, if Monday’s loser goes on to win their next match, and the winner goes on to lose their last match, both DC and PBKS will have 14 points each. That gives them an outside chance of qualifying. For them to still be in the hunt, RCB have to lose their match against Titans. A simple win for RCB will mean the end of the road for either of DC or PBKS, not to mention SRH.

Where does that leave LSG and RR? The fight for the second position intensifies. RR, who have their last match against CSK on Friday, look the favourites to play GT in the Qualifier 1. Their well-balanced all-round unit have made them one of the strong favourites for this year’s title. Though, CSK can upset RR as they would want to leave this IPL with a win and could go for it at all costs. That looks unlikely, though.

LSG, who at one point, topped the table before GT regained their position, have to get their batting act right in the all-important last week. Their top-order has failed them back-to-back that they were bundled out for 82 in their Match No. 12 and failed to chase a target of 179 in their next. The pressure is on LSG as they have to win against runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday to take their points tally to 18 and be the second team to play GT in Qualifier 1.

Should LSG and RR win their respective last matches, RR may pip LSG on NRR. Conversely, should LSG and RR lose, both stay on 16 each.

What if RCB lose to GT? They will fail to qualify if either DC or PBKS win both their remaining matches as RCB will be on 14 and DC or PBKS go to 16. It will make it more interesting if RCB, DC and PBKS finish on 14 points apiece.

What about KKR? The Shreyas Iyer-led side have only one match left, against LSG on Wednesday, and a win will take them to 14. With no way of reaching 16, KKR, with two successive wins, will look to continue their winning run and pray for other results to go their way.

That said, an exciting set of seven matches are ahead of us that can either go down to Match 70 to know the final qualifier or can be decided as early as March No. 67 on Thursday, leaving the last three of mere academic interest.





