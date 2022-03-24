English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    IPL 2022: Teams, captains and top players

    Before IPL 2022 begins on March 26, here's a break up of the 10 teams -- including two new ones -- who will compete in the world's richest cricket championship.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    IPL 2022: Workers push a trolley past the bus of Indian Premier League's (IPL) Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

    IPL 2022: Workers push a trolley past the bus of Indian Premier League's (IPL) Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

    The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 extravaganza begins on Saturday when title holders Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Before the games begin, here's a break up of the 10 teams -- including two new ones -- who will compete in the world's richest cricket championship.

    Mumbai Indians 

    Captain: Rohit Sharma

    Key Indian players: Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai Indians bought back wicketkeeper-batsman Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore, the most expensive Indian player in IPL 2022 auction.

    Close

    Related stories

    Top foreign players: Kieron Pollard (West Indies all-rounder), Fabian Allen (West Indies all-rounder), Jofra Archer. The franchise paid $1.06 million for England pace ace Archer despite being doubtful with an elbow injury.

    IPL record: Five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020). Beaten finalists in 2010.

    Chennai Super Kings

    Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

    Key Indian players: Fast bowler Deepak Chahar who was bought back for Rs 14 crore.

    Top foreign players: Moeen Ali (England all-rounder), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies fast bowler), Devon Conway (New Zealand batsman).

    IPL record: Four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) and five runners-up finishes (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019).

    Delhi Capitals

    Captain: Rishabh Pant

    Key Indian players: Kuldeep Yadav and Yash Dhull, a dashing young batsman who led India to victory at the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies last month.

    Top foreign players: David Warner (Australia batsman), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa fast bowler), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh fast bowler).

    IPL record: Runners-up (2020).

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Captain: KL Rahul

    Key Indian players: Avesh Khan -- a fast bowler who was bought for Rs 10 crore.

    Top foreign players: Quinton de Kock (South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman), Jason Holder (West Indies all-rounder), Marcus Stoinis (Australia all-rounder).

    IPL record: New franchise owned by RPSG Group, headed by Indian tycoon Sanjiv Goenka.

    Gujarat Titans

    Captain: Hardik Pandya

    Key Indian players: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami.

    Top foreign players: Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand fast bowler), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan leg-spinner), Matthew Wade (Australia wicketkeeper-batsman)

    IPL record: New franchise owned by CVC Capital.

    Punjab Kings

    Captain: Mayank Agarwal

    Key Indian players:  Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan -- a hard-hitting batsman who joined the team for Rs 9 crore.

    Top foreign players: Liam Livingstone (England batsman), Jonny Bairstow (England wicketkeeper-batsman), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa fast bowler). Livingstone was the most expensive foreign player in this season's auction, selling for Rs 11.50 crore.

    IPL record: Runners-up when named Kings XI Punjab (2014).

    Rajasthan Royals

    Captain: Sanju Samson

    Key Indian players: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Top foreign players: Jos Buttler (England wicketkeeper-batsman), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia fast bowler), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies batsman).

    IPL record: Won inaugural edition in 2008 under late Australian great Shane Warne.

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Captain: Shreyas Iyer

    Key Indian players:  Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy.

    Top foreign players: Pat Cummins (Australia fast bowler), Sam Billings (England wicketkeeper-batsman), Sunil Narine (West Indies all-rounder).

    IPL record: Owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the team has two titles (2012, 2014) and one runners-up finish (2021).

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Captain: Kane Williamson

    Key Indian players: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik.

    Top foreign players: Marco Jansen (South Africa bowling all-rounder), Romario Shepherd (West Indies fast bowler).

    IPL record: Won their only IPL title in 2016 under captain David Warner.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Captain: Faf du Plessis

    Key Indian players: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

    Top foreign players: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lankan spinner), Glenn Maxwell (Australia all-rounder).

    IPL record: Three runners-up finish (2009, 2011, 2016).

    (With inputs from AFP)

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Gujarat titans #IPL 2022 #Kolkata Knight riders #Lucknow Super Giants #Mumbai Indians #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan Royals #Sunrisers Hyderabad
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 01:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.