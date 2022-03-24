English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Watch: At Mumbai Indians' office, Sachin Tendulkar 'talks cricket'

    "I am looking forward to interacting with so many youngsters in the team," Sachin Tendulkar said after visiting Mumbai Indians' office days before IPL 2022 kicks off.

    Ankita Sengupta
    March 24, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Sachin Tendulkar poses with the trophies Mumbai Indians won in the past IPL seasons. (Image credit: @mipaltan/Twitter)

    Sachin Tendulkar poses with the trophies Mumbai Indians won in the past IPL seasons. (Image credit: @mipaltan/Twitter)


    Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday dropped by the Mumbai Indians office to interact with team members. IPL 2022 is scheduled to begin on Saturday and Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

    In a video uploaded on the team's Twitter handle, Tendulkar said, "It's always nice to talk cricket. The more you talk, the more you learn."

    "I am looking forward to interacting with so many youngsters in the team and of course, guys who have been around with MI for a long time. I'm looking forward to it."

    The Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle also shared a photo of Sachin Tendulkar posing with the trophies that the team won over the past IPL seasons.

    Close

    Related stories

    The team won five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and were the beaten finalists in 2010.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma revealed who will come out to bat alongside him in this IPL season.

    "I will open the batting. I have been doing that in the past so I'm looking forward to open with Ishan Kishan," Sharma said during a virtual press conference.

    Bought back for Rs 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians, Kishan has already generated a lot of interest because the team, having won six IPL titles, will be desperate to extend its feat. Its determinedness in picking the young wicketkeeper-batter has fans eager to watch his performance.

    Kishan has been impressive with the bat for Mumbai Indians in the IPL over the last few seasons.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #IPL 2022 #Mumbai Indians #Sachin Tendulkar
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 01:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.