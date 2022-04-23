English
    IPL 2022 play-offs, final will be held to full capacity, Lucknow to host Women's Challengers from May 24

    The first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by the second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29, respectively, will be held to full capacity.

    PTI
    April 23, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

    BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that the three-team Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th after an apex council meeting of the board on Saturday.

    In another major development, the first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by the second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29, respectively, will be held to full capacity.

    "The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons. "As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.



    PTI
    Tags: #BCCI #IPL 2022
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 09:46 pm
