IPL 2022: On auction day, veteran Richard Madley shares memorabilia from 2018

Former Indian Premier League auctioneer Richard Madley took to social media to share some memorabilia before the auction for the 15th season began on February 12. He tweeted a photo of his original auction sheets from 2018.

“My original 2018 auction sheets -- showing R Ashwin and Ben Stokes leading the charge,” Richard Madley said. “Good luck to all teams in the IPL Auction. I am proud to have played my role.”

Madley had conducted all IPL auctions till 2018. In 2019, he was replaced by Hugh Edmeades.



Vintage #IPLMegaAuction memorabilia. My original 2018 auction sheets - showing @ashwinravi99 & @benstokes38 leading the charge

Good luck to all teams in the #IPLAuction. I am proud to have played my role #SOLD pic.twitter.com/aWEnoo01ZL

— Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) February 11, 2022

Ahead of the 2022 IPL auction, Edmeades’ fourth, cricket fans had demanded that Madley be brough back. They said that Madley had a distinct charm.

The IPL 2022 auction is underway in Bengaluru. It will take place over a period of two days.

So far, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the most expensive player. He has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore. Harshal Patel, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 10.75 crore, is the second most expensive player.

Shikhar Dhawan has been sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore, while Australian Test Team Captain Pat Cummins has gone to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore.

South African Fast Bowler Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore, while R Ashwin went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore

Mohammed Shami was sold to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore. Former South African Captain Faf du Plessis went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore.

Australian Opening Batsman David Warner was sold to Delhi Capitals Rs 6.25 crore.