Watch: MS Dhoni's last moments as Chennai Super Kings captain with 4th IPL trophy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has passed on the baton of captainship to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on the field on Saturday in the inaugural match of IPL 2022.

Tributes and wishes poured in for Dhoni on social media who has been the captain of CSK since the beginning of the IPL. The 40-year-old will continue to play for CSK in this season and beyond, the IPL team said in a brief statement.

One tribute video on Twitter shows Dhoni’s last moments as captain of CSK from the IPL finals last year. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title in 2021.

The video, shared by IPL and reshared by an MS Dhoni fanpage shows the former India captain accepting the trophy from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah before he walks to his celebrating team and hands it over to them.

Dhoni then joins his teammates in celebration as children of the players run on to the ground to celebrate with their fathers.



As Dhoni passes on leadership to Jadeja, this video becomes his last moments as CSK captain. In the final IPL match on 2021, CSK beat KKR to clinch their fourth IPL title. They face each other again on Saturday as IPL commences.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the team, CSK said in a statement.

MS Dhoni as captain in the IPL:

Matches - 204.

Won - 121.

Lost - 82. IPL trophies - 4.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted:Commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don't think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!)”

CSK won the IPL title four times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021) under Dhoni’s leadership and have the highest win percentage of matches among all teams in the tournament (64.83%). They also hold the records of most appearances in the playoffs (11) and the Final (nine) of the IPL. CSK also won the Champions League Twenty20 in 2010 and 2014.

In January 2022, CSK became India's first unicorn sports enterprise.