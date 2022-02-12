IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka’s other sports ventures

Sanjiv Goenka, the chairperson of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has also invested in football and table tennis.

Sanjiv Goenka, the chairperson of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has returned to the Indian Premier League by winning the Lucknow franchise.

His team, Lucknow Super Giants, and Ahmedabad franchise, the Gujarat Titans, will be the two new teams in the IPL season, which is expected to begin in April.

The auction for the cash-rich cricket league is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, a conglomerate based in Kolkata, has previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiants. The team played in IPL in 2016 and 2017.

In its first year, Rising Pune Supergiants finished seventh at the in IPL 2016. Sanjiv Goenka, in an interview, had told Moneycontrol about a numerologist saying that the name "Supergiants" would not work in his favour.

Although Goenka said he did not consult the numerologist often, the name of the team was changed from “Rising Pune Supergiants” to "Rising Pune Supergiant".

In 2017, Rising Pune Supergiant made it to IPL finals but lost to Mumbai Indians by one run. It was the team's last IPL game.

Goenka has invested in other sports ventures too. His group has a majority stake in the iconic football club ATK Mohun Bagan. Based in Kolkata, the club is a part football league ISL.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group also owns RPSG Mavericks Kolkata, one of the six city-based teams in India's top league for table tennis. It was launched in 2017.

Players of the team include record holders like Manika Batra, Sharat Kamal, Mouma Das and Harmeet Desai.

“The Mavericks' mission is to ultimately drive grassroot development of the sport while being a conduit for international aspirations,” the conglomerate has said.