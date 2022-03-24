'It's very hot': Mumbai Indians' international players struggle with sun and sweat

IPL 2022: South African batter Dewald Brevis and Trinidadian all-rounder Kieron Pollard have been struggling with the Mumbai weather. (Image credit: @mipaltan/Twitter)

IPL 2022 -- set to begin on Saturday -- will see all its matches played in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. With temperatures soaring in the already hot and humid Mumbai, here's how international members of Mumbai Indians were coping with the heat.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on Twitter, South African batter Dewald Brevis and Trinidadian all-rounder Kieron Pollard can be seen reacting to Mumbai's weather.

"It's the first time I'm here. Never been in a weather like this. It's very hot," Brevis said while being out in the field.

"We've played enough cricket to understand that cricket can't be played in the rain so no matter how hot it is, you still have to go out and try to perform," added Pollard.

Batter Ishan Kishan -- who is supposed to open with skipper Rohit Sharma -- was shown being told by a member off camera that his body was extra stiff that day and asked if it was because Kishan had been out in the sun.



New nicknames, banter and training fun - MI Daily mein aapko jo chahiye sab milega! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/Tr1cEFvXai

— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2022

Mumbai Indians will be facing Delhi Capitals on Sunday at 3.30 pm.

IMD's Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, while, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The maximum temperature recorded by IMD's Santacruz observatory is 38.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.4 degrees above normal.



Mumbai WEATHER INFO-

DTD 24.03.2022

Min Temp

CLB 24.8 DEG. C.

SCZ 25.4 DEG. C. -IMD MUMBAI — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 24, 2022

Thursday also saw cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visit the Mumbai Indians' office.

In a video uploaded on the team's Twitter handle, Tendulkar said, "It's always nice to talk cricket. The more you talk, the more you learn."

"I am looking forward to interacting with so many youngsters in the team and of course, guys who have been around with MI for a long time. I'm looking forward to it."