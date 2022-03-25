English
    Harsha Bhogle abruptly disappears from live chat leaving fans alarmed. What happened

    During a discussion on the upcoming Indian Premier League with Cricket Sportwalk, Harsha Bhogle suddenly went off camera and shouted "what happened, where did you come from".

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    Commentator Harsha Bhogle's disappearance from the chat led to an outpouring of concern. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @JaidevNandi)

    Commentator Harsha Bhogle’s disappearance from the chat led to an outpouring of concern. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @JaidevNandi)


    Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle gave his fans a scare on Thursday by abruptly disappearing from a live chat. Later, he issued a clarification saying that it was deliberate, something that was meant to be “light-hearted”.

    During a discussion on the upcoming Indian Premier League with Cricket Sportwalk, Harsha Bhogle suddenly went off camera and shouted "what happened, where did you come from".

    The host of the Instagram chat became concerned, repeatedly asking Bhogle if he was fine.

    Twitter was abuzz with speculation about what might have happened.

    "I was watching the live wherein Kunal (the host) was talking to Harsha Bhogle," said a Twitter user named Vinesh Prabhu. "That video was scary. Don't think it's a prank!!! Kunal was genuinely concerned... I saw the entire live till it ended. Hope all is well."

    Others started praying for his well-being. "Hope Harsha Bhogle is fine," tweeted a person named Amar Desai. 

    Amid this outpouring of concern, Bhogle's wife, author Anita Bhogle, tweeted that what happened during the chat was a "promo". 

    "Folks, just clarifying that all is well with Harsha Bhogle," Anita Bhogle said. "It was a promo that went viral and unfortunately got everyone worried. Thanks for the love and concern."

    After that, Harsha Bhogle himself took to Twitter to explain the incident and apologise to his followers.

    "Sorry to have got a lot of you worried," he added. " Thank you for the love and concern. It became more viral than I anticipated. That too is a learning. It was meant to lead to something else. Sorry. And cheers."

    He added that he was "a bit embarrassed" because of the stunt.

    "You learn something new everyday," the commentator said. "It seemed a lighthearted thing to do but in its execution, it became something that I didn't think it would. I am actually a bit embarrassed now."

