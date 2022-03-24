IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans focused on building brand; signs 15 sponsors

Gujarat Titans, one of the two newly added teams to the Indian Premier League, will debut with 15 sponsors in the cricket tournament that starts on March 26.

The deals put the team in the league of the Kolkata Knight Riders with 18 sponsors, Sunrisers Hyderabad with 17 sponsors, Punjab Kings with 15 and Rajasthan Royals with 12 sponsors for this season.

According to Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer of Gujarat Titans, the deals are in the “upper tier” in terms of size.

Companies are said to have paid Rs 15-25 crore for a slot on the front of a jersey and Rs 7-13 crore to feature on the back of a jersey during IPL 14 last year. Headgear front positions were sold for Rs 2-4 crore and shoulder spots went for Rs 1.5-3 crore last year.

Singh said electric scooter maker Ather, which has come on board as the principal partner, is the biggest property on the Gujarat Titans jersey. The team has signed nine associate partners including non-banking financial company Capri Global and BKT Tires and their logos will feature on the jersey. Jio, pipe manufacturer Astral and Simpolo Ceramics will feature on the shoulders of the Gujarat Titans jersey. The headgear will sport logos of associate partners ACKO and toothsi.

Fashion e-commerce company Meesho will feature on the trousers of the Gujarat Titans team kit alongside FanCode. In addition, the Gujarat Titans have signed four official partners including Dream11, audio wearable manufacturer boAt and Kotak Cards. Amul has come on board as the official beverage partner and Radio Mirchi is the official radio partner.

Multi-year deals

“New-age businesses coming into play like Ather, the scooter brand which has never been associated with IPL franchises before, were a target for us. We also have brands that have been part of IPL in the past and this year wanted to cover more number of teams. It wasn’t a challenge (to get sponsors on board),” Singh said. “Gujarat has got its own franchise and the state has a cricketing legacy. All these factors worked well. We have been able to close all positions.”

He said nine of the 15 sponsorship deals that Gujarat Titans signed this year are multi-year deals, including a two-year contract with Ather. Singh said the immediate focus is to build Gujarat Titans as a brand.

“For us, brand is important,” he said. “At this time, it is all about the creation of a brand. Focus is not on immediate returns. We do understand it takes time, effort, money to build a brand and that is exactly what we will be doing and the returns will follow,” said Singh.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise was bought by CVC Capital Partners, an international equity investment firm that has invested in sports franchises including football tournaments. The firm won the bid with an offer of Rs 5,625 crore last October.

On sponsorship deals, Singh said that overall, more brands came forward to associate with IPL across franchises because the league is returning to India. This year, though, the IPL matches will be held in Maharashtra – at the Wankhede stadium, DY Patil stadium and Brabourne stadium in Mumbai and at the MCA stadium in Pune.

“IPL in the last two years was not conducted in full swing. It helps best when conducted in India. We would have loved to have games in our stadiums but at least this year, the league is happening in India. To leverage associations and activations – that was not possible abroad. This is why so many brands wanted to align with IPL across teams,” he said.

IPL teams earn Rs 15-20 crore from on-ground activations, which they had to let go in 2020 due to the absence of spectators. This year, spectators are allowed in stadiums at 25 percent capacity.

Experts said there will be more money from on-ground activations despite the limited locations because Mumbai and Pune are high revenue potential locations.

Singh also pointed out that the franchise has plans to engage with fans on the metaverse where even the team’s partners can be featured.

“We launched our logo on the metaverse. We had a jersey launch in Ahmedabad. We made it a point that we would go to Ahmedabad as we wanted to make Gujaratis feel proud of the fact that they have an IPL team whilst also taking care of fans at large who will associate with us. We got off the ground just prior to the auctions. So, in one month, we have worked on the name, the jersey, the logo, brand campaign and in the next couple of days the team anthem will be launched. Let the season start – there will be lot happening on the fan engagement front,” he added.

Gujarat Titans was the first to launch the team logo in the metaverse on Spatial.io. The team expects to engage fans through the virtual space.