First David Miller, now Mohammed Shami: Hardik Pandya draws flak for insulting senior players

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya drew the ire of cricket lovers after he was seen shouting at fast bowler Mohammed Shami as the team faced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

Pandya was visibly upset with Shami when the latter did not go all out for a catch which could have dismissed SRH's Rahul Tripathi.

In the 13th over, with Pandya back at the bowling end, Tripathi hit the ball and sent it flying towards deep third man. Shami was standing in the position and could have completed the catch had he ran forward. He, however, chose to stay and even moved back a couple of steps to collect the ball on the bounce.

An incensed Pandya was seen screaming at Shami after the fielding effort.

Twitter remained divided on its opinion of Mohammed Shami's action. While some feel that Shami should have tried to catch the ball, others believe that the seasoned cricketer knew it was a risky catch and so chose to defend against a possible boundary.

But, the microblogging platform was united in its criticism of Hardik Pandya with most calling him unworthy of being a captain and others asking him to get some manners.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down Gujarat Titans's target of 163, and won the match by eight wickets with five balls to spare.

This, however, is not the first time that Pandya has received flak for his treatment of senior players during IPL 2022. In the match against Punjab Kings last week, Pandya unleashed his over teammate David Miller after he was run out in unfortunate dismissal during the final-over.