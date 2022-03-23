IPL 2022: Fantasy sports industry bets on new teams, more matches to drive users, revenue

TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is all set to begin from March 26. The 10 IPL teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans – will compete against each other to list the coveted IPL trophy. As the players are gearing up for the tournament, the teams are unveiling their jerseys for the upcoming season. An IPL jersey is a shirt worn by the team members which identifies their affiliation with the team with the sponsors name. Let’s take a look at the teams’ new jerseys and their captains for the 15th edition of Indian Premier League. (Image: IPL)

It's a dream come true for fantasy sports platforms. With a full-fledged Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament after two years, more matches and two new teams in the fray, companies in the segment that constitute 35-40 percent of the industry's revenues are betting big on the league this year. During the 15th season of IPL which will begin from March 26 and boast a total of 10 teams unlike eight last year, fantasy sports platforms are looking to increase their user base by 50-100 percent. The platforms are also increasing entry fees by around 30-40 percent this year. Growth during IPL 15 Sumit Jha, founder of fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada, said that it helps to have a bigger tournament and more matches. "Considering the number of matches has increased by around 20 percent, it will help increase the overall rake revenue. We have also planned a 360-degree campaign with regular bursts to keep the excitement alive throughout the tournament," he said.

This year Jha expects the user base to grow by 100 percent. The platform has around 20 lakh users.

He added that having more teams will also be a key driver in terms of users and revenue.

“Having a home team to support helps in rejuvenated interest and passionate following among fans. Considering the new teams are from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, it will be a significant boost as these two states contribute more than 20 percent of the overall user base of the (fantasy sports) industry,” Jha said.

With the league getting bigger this year, gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has launched the Great Indian Gaming League (GIGL) which will coincide with IPL.

“As part of this, we have planned tournaments across all offerings such as fantasy, casual games and e-sports, starting from March 24 till May 29, 2022, with a total value of Rs 2,000 crore (prize pool). We are expecting more than 7 million players to participate during the two-month long tournament,” said Manish Shrivastava, VP, marketing, MPL. Winners will be given the money after the tournament.

MPL, which saw a 35 percent increase in average monthly active users during the two phases of IPL last year, expects higher numbers in this time. The platform has over 9 crore users. IPL back in full swing

Fantasy sports platforms, which are extensions of real-life sporting events, were badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic especially because of the change in the IPL schedule in the last two years. In 2020, the league was suspended and was moved to the September window, which resulted in losses for the fantasy sports industry.

“Our hopes are high from this season and we are looking forward to a full-fledged season on Indian soil. Our target this year is to grow by 50 percent in terms of users,” said Saurabh Chopra, CEO, BalleBaazi.com.

Saroj Panigrahi, vice-president, My11Circle, pointed out that while last year the season started well, the season was split into two. “This year, as we are back in full swing and we’ll continue to engage with the players on our platform and invest in technologies that offer hyper-personalised gaming experiences,” he said. IPL is key

IPL, which brings in several cricket matches in a short window, has been a key growth driver for fantasy sports in India and the industry’s base grew by over 20 lakh users between May and June 2021 thanks to phase 1 of IPL 14, according to a report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

Overall, the fantasy sports industry in India has the largest user base, growing from 9 crore in December 2019 to 13 crore in March 2021.

BalleBaazi’s Chopra pointed out that IPL remains the highest grosser for the platform and during the league, user engagement doubles over other months and in terms of unique users, the growth is almost four times. The platform saw a 35 percent growth in revenues last year, he added.

For Fantasy Akhada, the CEA grew by 150 percent and rake revenue by 200 percent during IPL 14, said Jha.

Growth in fantasy sports

According to the Deloitte-FIFS 2022 report, fantasy sports platforms reported operating revenue of Rs 5,200 crore in FY21. Gross revenues of online fantasy sports operators in FY19 were Rs 920 crore and Rs 2,400 crore in FY20.

The sector’s market size, which is the total CEA, grew from Rs 16,600 crore in FY20 to Rs 34,600 crore in FY21.