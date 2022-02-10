South Africa's teen star cricketer's reaction after being shortlisted for IPL 2022 auction

Dewald Brevis has been compared to the former South African captain AB de Villiers due to similarities in the style of their batting. (Image credit: @Dewald17Brevis/Twitter)

With the IPL 2022 auction a day away, South Africa's Under-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis said he was excited to be a part of the league.

Taking to Twitter, the young batter wrote: "Thanks God! Shortlisted for the auction of biggest league in the world IPL."

Brevis has also been compared to former South African captain AB de Villiers due to similarities in the style of their batting and his heroics at the South African Under-19 World Cup. He is often dubbed 'Baby AB'.

"To be called Baby AB...I don't even know what to say. I am nowhere near what AB de Villiers was. He is a guy I grew up idolising, he was my role model from the first time I watched cricket. But I love being called that, it's a real honour and surreal," the official website of Cricket South Africa (CSA) quoted Brevis as saying.

Brevis, in his first season as a contracted player for the Centurion-based franchise, scored an astonishing 506 runs at the global spectacle - a tournament synonymous with launching the careers of multiple cricketing legends.

The likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram all represented South Africa at the tournament over the years, while other global superstars such as Brian Lara, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Sanath Jayasuriya and Virat Kohli also made a name for themselves at the finals.