‘End of IPL’s finest era’, says Twitter as Dhoni steps down as CSK captain

An era came to an end as veteran cricketer MS Dhoni passed on the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League.

“Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," the IPL team said in a statement on March 24. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

MS Dhoni had lead the Chennai Super Kings in 204 matches. They won 121 and lost 82.

Cricket commentators and fans took to Twitter to celebrate Dhoni’s time as CSK captain.

#MSDhoni quits as captain never in a million years did i think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the Ipl by a mile @ChennaiIPL!

— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 24, 2022

Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don't think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!)

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

Writer Sreedhar Pillai described Dhoni as the most successful captain in IPL history. "Now he hands over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja, who is dependable and reliable and finest all-rounder who has making of a astute captain. Wishing Jaddu all the best."



#MSDhoni the perfect #CSK captain & most successful in the #IPL history. Now he hands over the baton to rock star @imjadeja, dependable & reliable and finest all -rounder who has making of a astute captain. Wishing #Jaddu all the best! pic.twitter.com/2ge43htHip — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 24, 2022



Music composer Ajesh said "Mahendra Singh Dhoni is CSK".

"This is truly end of an era, I’d say the finest era of IPL! He’d still be playing for the team, but seeing him step down from captaincy without making any noise speaks volumes! Proud fan!"

Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted photos of Dhoni with Virat Kohli.

"Congratulations on a legendary tenure as captain of CSK," the team said. "Can’t wait to see this bromance on the field soon".