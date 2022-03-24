English
    ‘End of IPL’s finest era’, says Twitter as Dhoni steps down as CSK captain

    IPL 2022: MS Dhoni is passing on the captainship of Chennai Super Kings to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni had led the Chennai Super Kings in 204 matches, of which they won 121.

    An era came to an end as veteran cricketer MS Dhoni passed on the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League.

    Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," the IPL team said in a statement on March 24. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

    MS Dhoni had lead the Chennai Super Kings in 204 matches. They won 121 and lost 82.

    Read: IPL 2022: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

    Cricket commentators and fans took to Twitter to celebrate Dhoni’s time as CSK captain.

    “MS Dhoni quits as captain. Never in a million years did I think it was possible!” tweeted veteran player Kris Srikkanth. "What a leader MS Dhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for Jadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile."

    Commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle said: "Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don't think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!)."

    Writer Sreedhar Pillai described Dhoni as the most successful captain in IPL history. "Now he hands over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja, who is dependable and reliable and finest all-rounder who has making of a astute captain. Wishing Jaddu all the best." 

    Music composer Ajesh said "Mahendra Singh Dhoni is CSK".

    "This is truly end of an era, I’d say the finest era of IPL! He’d still be playing for the team, but seeing him step down from captaincy without making any noise speaks volumes! Proud fan!"

    Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted photos of Dhoni with Virat Kohli.

    "Congratulations on a legendary tenure as captain of CSK," the team said. "Can’t wait to see this bromance on the field soon".

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #Indian Premier League #IPL 2022 #MS Dhoni #Ravindra Jadeja
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 04:10 pm
