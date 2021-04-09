IPL 2021: With rising sponsorship revenues, franchises are hitting it out of the park

(Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Sponsorship revenue of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams is growing strongly in the latest edition of the T-20 cricket tournament after a lacklustre 2020 as more companies want to associate with the high-impact sports extravaganza that attracted an estimated 405 million television viewers last year.

The 14th edition of IPL, which starts from April 9, looks clearly more lucrative than last year, when the brand value of all eight IPL teams dipped because there was no ticket sale in the tournament played in empty stadiums, and sponsorship revenue fell.

Some the teams have already registered strong growth in sponsorship revenue compared to 2020 and there is overall optimism about the tournament as other options for companies to attract eyeballs and create brand recall have weakened in the course of the pandemic.

Strong sponsorship revenue

Delhi Capitals has secured the highest-ever sponsorship revenue, which is 50 percent more than last year. The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals said it has 25 sponsors this year, nine more than 2020.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

For Rajasthan Royals sponsorship revenue is up 40%, said its COO Jake Lush McCrum. He did not share the number of sponsors but said the team had added Expo 2020 Dubai as title sponsor while other sponsors include Dettol and MX TakaTak. The franchise has extended its partnership with Dream 11.

Other franchises did not respond to Moneycontrol's queries on increase in sponsorship revenues this year. But experts said that most of the franchises had sold around 95 percent of their inventories a month before the start of IPL.

Mumbai Indians has Samsung and DHL as principal partners and Mariott Bonvoy, Ji, Astral Pipes as associate partners. And there are 18 brands that have got on board as official partners for IPL 14. Last year, the team had around 20 sponsors.

Another IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has got around 32 brands as its partners this season. In 2020, it had around 14 brands.

Other teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have partnered with 23, 15, 18 and 17 brands respectively for this season. For IPL 13, RCB, KKR, SRH and KXIP had partnered with around 26, 16, 12 and 13 brands respectively.

Sponsorship revenue spelling good news

These partnerships show that interest of brands to associate with the IPL franchises continues to remain strong. Karan Taurani, Vice-President, Elara Capital said overall team revenue would be back to pre-COVID level this year and sponsorship revenue will be higher than 2020.

"Growth in sponsorship revenue will offset the negative impact of no gate revenues. Ticketing revenue for teams is 15-20 percent (of overall team revenue) and last time there was a shortfall and 30-40 percent ticketing revenue loss was compensated. But this time entire amount may get compensated. Digital deals will see 25-30 percent incremental value," he added.

Brands love IPL teams

While growth in sponsorship revenue is good news for the franchises, the question arises that despite the COVID-19 impact, why are brands still spending on IPL which is an expensive property?

Manika Juneja, EVP Operations, WATConsult said that while the pandemic forced brands to renegotiate their sponsorship deals last year, which resulted in a de-growth in overall sponsorships revenues for the franchises, the popularity of the biggest sporting event in the country is an attractive offer for brands.

"Brands want to associate themselves with the popular franchises especially if it caters to their primary markets and gives them visibility amid viewers to strengthen their recall. With the fans invested in IPL, they will be glued to their TVs and digital screens, and brands cannot afford to miss this opportunity," she said.

Many brands like Myntra, Mobile Premier League have pointed out the benefits of associating with IPL franchises. Like MPL saw strong growth in user base in 2020 and this year the platform has associated with multiple teams like KKR and RCB and expects to add three crore more users and take the total to 10 crore users in India.

Taurani pointed out another aspect regarding increase in franchise sponsorship revenues. "Many traditional mediums because of restricted mobility factor (due to coronavirus impact) has taken a massive hit like out of home, radio, print. This is why there is a clear shift towards digital and high impact property like IPL."

And there is no denying that IPL is a high-impact property. After all, IPL last year became the first sports tournament to cross 400 billion viewing minutes in India, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) data. And when it comes to number of viewers, as many as 405 million viewers had tuned into watch IPL 13.

"IPL has become one of the biggest platforms for brands to reach out to consumers in India. IPL has become the center of attraction in the summer window, a period where communication opportunities for brands were limited. It is as big as the festive season for advertisers as it cuts through demographics across the country," said Juneja.