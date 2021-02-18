MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021: Vivo makes a comeback as title sponsor after staying away for a year

Last year was a struggle for Vivo which had to back out as title sponsor of IPL 13 due to anti-China sentiment which escalated after the border clash between India and China at Galwan valley where 20 army personnel were killed in the face-off.

Maryam Farooqui
February 18, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
LIVE Updates | Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players' auction in Chennai (Image: BCCI and Twitter/@IPL)

Putting all rumors to rest on Vivo staying away from IPL 2021, Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL Governing Council announced that Vivo is back on board as Indian Premier League's title sponsor for this year.

He said that 2020 was a tough year for all sponsors but everyone stuck by us and we should appreciate that.

Last year was a struggle especially for the Chinese phone brand Vivo which had to back out as title sponsor of IPL 13 due to anti-China sentiment which escalated after the border clash between India and China at Galwan valley where 20 army personnel were killed in the face-off.

There were speculations that Vivo will be replaced by Dream11 which was the title sponsor last year. However, the fantasy sports platform had struck a one year deal for Rs 222 crore, lower than Vivo's 2190 crore deal for five years which brought its yearly breakup to around Rs 440 crore.

While many believed that Vivo was out of IPL this year, Moneycontrol had reported that there was no clear decision on IPL title sponsorship. A person close to the development had said that "It would not be correct to say Vivo has gone out of IPL."

And Brijesh Patel made it clear during the IPL auction on February 18 that Vivo is staying in the league.

 
Maryam Farooqui
