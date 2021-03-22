English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2021: Star Sports signs 14 sponsors, up from 13 in the last season

Brands that have continued their association from last season include Byju's, Kamla Pasand and AMFI.

Maryam Farooqui
March 22, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST

Star India, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has signed 14 sponsors for the 14th edition of the league.

Star Sports has signed Dream11, Byju's, Phone Pe, Just Dial, Bingo, Kamla Pasand, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Frooti, Asian Paints, Thums Up, Vodafone-Idea, Mondelez, Amazon Prime, and Groww as sponsors.

Last year, the broadcaster had signed 13 sponsors for IPL13. Brands that have continued their association from last season include Byju's, Kamla Pasand and AMFI.

“VIVO IPL is back in its original summer window. The tournament spans across two months, giving brands the advantage to have extended engagement with their consumers and provide a platform that has the most significant brand value and recall. The response from the advertisers is extremely encouraging; with only a few sponsor slots left for grabs,” said Anil Jayaraj, Executive Vice President, Star Sports.

Star Sports had signed up two new associate sponsors on March 15. Kamla Pasand and Frooti have joined the existing cluster of associate sponsors, which includes Bingo, and Mutual Funds- Sahi Hai. Then there is Dream11, Phonepe, Byju’s, and Just Dial as co-presenting sponsors with Vivo back as title sponsor this year.

Close

Related stories

Star India is looking at close to Rs 200 crore from associate and co-presenting sponsorship deals from IPL 14, say experts.

On the digital front, Disney+Hotstar has so far signed 10 sponsors for IPL 2021, including Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor and Upstox and Vimal Elaichi as co-powered by sponsors.

Last year, Disney+Hotstar had got as many as 13 sponsors, up from 10 sponsors that the platform had onboarded for the 12th season of IPL.

Other sponsors are Phone Pe, AMFI, Unacademy, Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro that have come on board as associate sponsors.

When it comes to advertising rates, both TV and digital are charging a premium. While ad rates on TV are up by 10 percent, on digital it is up by around 20 percent.

While launching the IPL campaign on March 15, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India, had said, “VIVO IPL 2021 is returning to Indian soil with a lot of anticipation across the country."
Maryam Farooqui
TAGS: #IPL 2021 #Sports
first published: Mar 22, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.