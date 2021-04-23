MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR | Player of the Match: Devdutt Padikkal

RCB's juggernaut continues and they look to be in no mood to stop. An emphatic 10-wicket victory has taken RCB top of the table. Padikkal and Kohli came out all guns blazing. Padikkal scored his first century of the IPL and Kohli scored an unbeaten 72.

