IPL 2021: Now, you can get replicas of CSK jerseys made out of recycled plastic

Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings unveiled its official jersey. But this time there is a twist.

For the upcoming season, CSK has partnered with The Souled Store, an online brand selling quirky pop culture merchandise. What is interesting about this partnership is that The Souled Store will be offering replica jersey of team CSK which will be made from recycled plastic.

For each jersey, 15 plastic bottles are used. According to The Souled Store, these jerseys need 90 percent less water than regular jerseys. The jersey comes in a customized box made from recycled material, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from MS Dhoni.

Harsh Lal, co-founder and director of The Souled Store said that the idea to launch products made from recycled materials had been under development for the last few months.

Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan pointed out that “this is the first time in 14 IPL seasons that we’ve redesigned our jersey, and we felt it would be nice to have every replica jersey made from recycled plastic. It’s important for all of us to do our bit to help reduce plastic waste and work towards a greener planet.”

Along with CSK, The Souled Store is the official merchandiser of other IPL teams including Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals.

The company which was started in 2013 offers both sports and entertainment merchandise. Under the entertainment category, it sells merchandise of movies like Marvel, Batman, Superman, The Justice League, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Raees, Rock on 2. It also offers products of cartoons and TV shows like Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo, Flintstones, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, among others.

In the last seven years, The Souled Store has registered a turnover of Rs 100 crore and has shipped more than 100,000 orders per month. The company has a customer base of more than two million.