IPL 2021: No spectators, no gate revenue this time, too? But experts not worried about sponsorship deals

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction (Image: BCCI and Twitter/@IPL)

Once again, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness empty stadiums and there will be no crowd- cheering.

The 14th edition of the IPL, too, will be played behind closed doors -- at least in the initial phase of the tournament, the IPL governing council said on March 7.

Last year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the League was shifted to the UAE, and played behind closed doors. That had impacted the sponsorship deals of the franchises with brands.

Jersey sponsorship deals may bounce back

Jersey sponsorships had seen a dip in value. Last year, the cost of sponsoring a leading arm on a jersey of a top franchise fell to Rs 1 crore from Rs 2-3 crore in the pre-COVID period.

However, this year, jersey sponsorships are expected to be back to pre-COVID levels, says Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media, a marketing and communication agency.

It doesn't sound surprising for two reasons. One, the IPL saw a 23 percent growth in viewing minutes last year, according to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), a television audience measurement platform. So, advertisers know they have the viewership.

In fact, BARC had pointed out that IPL 2020 became the first sports tournament to cross the 400 billion viewing minutes, up from 326 billion it had recorded in 2019.

The second reason, experts point out, is that the vaccination drive and strong recovery in consumption is making advertisers more confident about investing in the upcoming IPL.

Just this month, Mumbai Indians on-boarded DHL Express as its principal sponsor, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on March 8, announced Myntra as its official fashion partner. In fact, Myntra has extended its association with CSK, and, this year, its logo will be seen on front of the CSK jersey.

‘Gate revenues are a small fraction’

In addition, Myntra is planning to create digital content across social media.

Like Myntra, many brands are looking at creating digital content by partnering with franchises. These digital deals could help IPL teams score better in terms of sponsorship revenues. Such deals entail use of team name, logo or pictures of players to create digital campaigns.

While jersey sponsorships and digital deals look strong, franchises will lose money, when it comes to ground activations and revenues from ticket sales.

On-ground activations were not possible last season and franchises had to let go of Rs 15-20 crore, according to industry estimates.

Even this year, Lloyd Mathias, early-stage investor and business strategist, said that “the absence of field activations will certainly be felt by categories like beverages, snack foods and those who use IPL tickets and corporate boxes for promotions with customers.”

When it comes to gate revenues, teams may lose around Rs 400 crore that they get from sale of tickets for IPL matches.

But N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, an insights agency, said that “the in-stadium revenues, including ticketing, is a small fraction of the overall revenue, and TV spectators make the most of the viewership of the IPL.”

TV ads still major revenue-earner

It is estimated that Star India, the official broadcaster of IPL, minted around Rs 2,600 crore in advertising revenue from TV and digital for the 13th edition of the league.

While gate revenues may not be a major contributor to the overall IPL revenue, no ticket sales will impact the league’s brand value.

According to Mathias, IPL will suffer a minor loss in brand value. But Goyal said that although spectators add colour and excitement, in a pandemic, trade-offs are necessary.

Hence, Goyal thinks that spectators coming back is a slim possibility this edition, for now.

He added that COVID-19 resurgence is likely to be a dampener but it is better to have the IPL sans spectators rather than not have it at all. “The Pakistan Super League got suspended midway. IPL can’t afford the risk of that happening. So, a spectator-less league would be a precautionary step," he said.