IPL 2021: New Zealand cricketers anxious but do not wish to return home, says Chief Heath Mills

New Zealand players feel safe in their bio bubbles, said New Zealand Players Association chief Heath Mills.

Indian Premier League or IPL, as it is known popularly, is currently ongoing, as the country fights hard against the second wave of coronavirus.

In a tough situation like this, players from New Zealand are anxious about everything, however, they do not wish to withdraw from the tournament, confirmed The New Zealand Players Association (NZPA) chief Heath Mills.

Mills said that the players are satisfied with the safety protocols in the bio bubble that have been put in place by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the eight franchises.

“There’s no doubt they’re certainly anxious about what is happening in India and what they’re witnessing. But they feel well looked after by their IPL franchises and very safe in their bubbles,” Mills was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

“There are four teams in a hotel and the hotel is locked down. The challenge is when they transfer from city to city, then they need to put on the PPE gear and that’s when they’re probably most at risk. Whilst they’re anxious, they’re ok. No one has indicated yet that they want to go home,” he stated.

Several cricketers have withdrawn from the IPL 2021 citing personal reasons as coronavirus positive cases continue to soar in India.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Delhi Capitals), Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Liam Livingstone (Rajasthan Royals), Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Adam Zampa (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are the ones who have pulled out of the cash-rich tournament mid-way into the 14th edition.