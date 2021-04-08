IPL 2021: MX TakaTak is official short-form video partner of seven teams, to offer off-the-pitch content

Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MX TakaTak has become the official short-form video partner for seven teams including Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Under this partnership, short-video sharing platform MX TakaTak will offer its users off-the field content which includes net practice, locker room discussions, and behind-the-scene moments.

“Users will get a sneak peek into the fun side of cricket, the lives of their favourite teams and cricketers as well as a chance to participate in this year’s tournament fervour with our engaging #KhelTakaTak challenges,” said Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player and MX TakaTak.

The platform that has over 150 million monthly active users (MAUs) will also be hosting many challenges for its users which include #KhelTakaTak challenge that allows its users to get up close and personal with their favourite cricket players through a live meet-and-greet event as well as the chance to win some exciting merchandise.

Then there will be weekly challenges like the #FanDanceMove where users can add cricketing moves to their dance videos, the #BatBalance challenge where users will have to multitask by keeping a bat on two fingers and then there will also be #BolCricket challenge where users will have to complete the commentary in a given situation.

Along with the challenges, users will get to use specifically curated stickers to support their teams.