IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to get GPS watches during quarantine in Abu Dhabi Hotel

The Mumbai Indians team who reached UAE on August 13 for second phase of the IPL 2021 have been given GPS watches by the Abu Dhabi health department as they undergo six-day quarantine in the hotel.

These GPS watches will ensure that the health department can check on the movement of the team members during their quarantine period if the need arises.

“The Mumbai Indians unit has been given GPS watches which the members will have to wear for the six days of their quarantine period. It has been given by the health department after they landed in Abu Dhabi and got their COVID-19 test done in the airport. Even last year, the strictness when it came to quarantine rules was more in Abu Dhabi and you needed COVID-19 negative reports to enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai,” news agency ANI reported.

The source also added that the Chennai Super Kings team which is staying in Dubai haven't been provided any GPS watches by the authorities. However, they are undergoing COVID-19 testing on all days during the quarantine period.

The 14th season of the IPL was postponed in May this year due to the second wave of pandemic in India. As the game resumes, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will also host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India). In total, 13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and the remaining 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg, starting on September 19.

The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE. The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

DATE MATCHES VENUE TIMINGS 19-Sep CSK vs MI Dubai 7:30 pm 20-Sep KKR vs RCB Abu Dhabi 7:30 pm 21-Sep PBKS vs RR Dubai 7:30 pm 22-Sep DC vs SRH Dubai 7:30 pm 23-Sep MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi 7:30 pm 24-Sep RCB vs CSK Sharjah 7:30 pm 25-Sep SRH vs PBKS Abu Dhabi 3:30 pm 25-Sep DC vs RR Sharjah 7:30 pm 26-Sep CSK vs KKR Abu Dhabi 3:30 pm 26-Sep RCB vs MI Dubai 7:30 pm 27-Sep SRH vs RR Dubai 7:30 pm 28-Sep KKR vs DC Sharjah 3:30 pm 28-Sep MI vs PBKS Abu Dhabi 7:30 pm 29-Sep RR vs RCB Dubai 7:30 pm 30-Sep SRH vs CSK Sharjah 7:30 pm 1-Oct KKR vs PBKS Dubai 7:30 pm 2-Oct MI vs DC Sharjah 3:30 pm 2-Oct RR vs CSK Abu Dhabi 7:30 pm 3-Oct RCB vs PBKS Sharjah 3:30 pm 3-Oct KKR vs SRH Dubai 7:30 pm 4-Oct DC vs CSK Dubai 7:30 pm 5-Oct RR vs MI Sharjah 7:30 pm 6-Oct RCB vs SRH Abu Dhabi 7:30 pm 7-Oct CSK vs PBKS Dubai 7:30 pm 7-Oct KKR vs RR Sharjah 3:30 pm 8-Oct SRH vs MI Abu Dhabi 7:30 pm 8-Oct RCB vs DC Dubai 3:30 pm 10-Oct Play off Dubai 7:30 pm 11-Oct Play off Sharjah 7:30 pm 13-Oct Play off Sharjah 7:30 pm 15-Oct Final Dubai 7:30 pm

