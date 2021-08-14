MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to get GPS watches during quarantine in Abu Dhabi Hotel

The GPS watches will ensure that the health department can check on the movement of the team members during their quarantine period if the need arises.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST
Image: IPL/BCCI

The Mumbai Indians team who reached UAE on August 13 for second phase of the IPL 2021 have been given GPS watches by the Abu Dhabi health department as they undergo six-day quarantine in the hotel.

These GPS watches will ensure that the health department can check on the movement of the team members during their quarantine period if the need arises.

“The Mumbai Indians unit has been given GPS watches which the members will have to wear for the six days of their quarantine period. It has been given by the health department after they landed in Abu Dhabi and got their COVID-19 test done in the airport. Even last year, the strictness when it came to quarantine rules was more in Abu Dhabi and you needed COVID-19 negative reports to enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai,” news agency ANI reported.

The source also added that the Chennai Super Kings team which is staying in Dubai haven't been provided any GPS watches by the authorities. However, they are undergoing COVID-19 testing on all days during the quarantine period.

Close

The 14th season of the IPL was postponed in May this year due to the second wave of pandemic in India. As the game resumes, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will also host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India). In total, 13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and the remaining 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg, starting on September 19.

The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE. The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

Here is the complete list of IPL matches to be played in UAE
DATEMATCHESVENUETIMINGS
19-SepCSK vs MIDubai7:30 pm
20-SepKKR vs RCBAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
21-SepPBKS vs RRDubai7:30 pm
22-SepDC vs SRHDubai7:30 pm
23-SepMI vs KKRAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
24-SepRCB vs CSKSharjah7:30 pm
25-SepSRH vs PBKSAbu Dhabi3:30 pm
25-SepDC vs RRSharjah7:30 pm
26-SepCSK vs KKRAbu Dhabi3:30 pm
26-SepRCB vs MIDubai7:30 pm
27-SepSRH vs RRDubai7:30 pm
28-SepKKR vs DCSharjah3:30 pm
28-SepMI vs PBKSAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
29-SepRR vs RCBDubai7:30 pm
30-SepSRH vs CSKSharjah7:30 pm
1-OctKKR vs PBKSDubai7:30 pm
2-OctMI vs DCSharjah3:30 pm
2-OctRR vs CSKAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
3-OctRCB vs PBKSSharjah3:30 pm
3-OctKKR vs SRHDubai7:30 pm
4-OctDC vs CSKDubai7:30 pm
5-OctRR vs MISharjah7:30 pm
6-OctRCB vs SRHAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
7-OctCSK vs PBKSDubai7:30 pm
7-OctKKR vs RRSharjah3:30 pm
8-OctSRH vs MIAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
8-OctRCB vs DCDubai3:30 pm
10-OctPlay offDubai7:30 pm
11-OctPlay offSharjah7:30 pm
13-OctPlay offSharjah7:30 pm
15-OctFinalDubai7:30 pm
(With inputs from ANI)
Tags: #Abu Dhabi #Chennai Super Kings #Dubai #IPL 2021 #Mumbai Indians #Sports
first published: Aug 14, 2021 06:38 pm

