eye-on-india IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK | Player of the Match: Faf du Plessis CSK edged past KKR in an electrifying match. Faf du Plessis and Gaikwad put on a 115-run stand to set the stage. Moeen Ali, Dhoni and Jadeja too contributed as CSK put 220 on the board with du Plessis unbeaten on 95.