IPL 2021 | Fastest man on earth Usain Bolt sports RCB jersey, Virat Kohli thrilled to have him 'on the team'

Usain Bolt

Olympian and legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has made his loyalties known ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that kicks off April 9.

Wearing the team jersey of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Bolt tweeted on April 7, "Challengers, just letting you know, I’m still the fastest cat around”, tagging the franchise, Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“No doubt and that’s why we’ve got you on our team now," Kohli responded to Bolt, who also played cricket in school.

We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs!"

Former South African batsman and RCB's key player AB de Villiers responded Usain Bolt by saying "

RCB will launch their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kohli’s RCB will hope to end their title drought in the 14th season of the world’s wealthiest T20 leagues after making it to the playoffs in the previous season. RCB has roped in big names like Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian and Kyle Jamieson to strengthen the team.

Bolt and Kohli are associated with the global sportswear brand Puma, which recently announced a partnership deal with the Bangalore-based franchise as its official kit partner.