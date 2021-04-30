MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 DC vs KKR | Player of the match: Prithvi Shaw

Delhi capitals had a sweeping 7-wicket victory against Kolkata knight riders. Prithvi Shaw scored 82 off 41 balls hitting six 4s in Shivam Mavis opening over, showing his intentions.

