IPL 2020: Why Star TV hasn’t cut ad rates despite the impact of COVID-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become more important than ever for Star India, the official broadcaster, as advertisers are lining up for the marquee property despite tough market conditions resulting from the COVID pandemic.

The IPL, which was scheduled to begin in April, will now begin on September 19 and run till November 10, when the final will be played.

This year, the 53-day tournament will be played in the UAE.

No discounts

Speaking to Moneycontrol, an expert at a top media agency said: “Star as a network is commanding pre-COVID rates for the league and there has been no discount for the remaining ad inventory.” The executive did not want to be named.

Star had sold more than 80 percent of its ad inventory for the IPL in March. The remaining ad spots are sold closer to the matches, especially after the elimination rounds.

The expert said that “the spot rate for IPL ads currently is Rs 12-13 lakh, which is 10 percent higher than last year as the ad rates in 2019 for the league ranged between Rs 10-11 lakh.

Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar said the network is seeing strong interest from advertisers across categories.

“Advertisers will buy the remaining ad inventory because the league is creating a positive vibe. People are bored of GECs and there is little sport available currently. So, viewership for the IPL will be higher than last year. Plus, after the festive period and after IPL there are fewer opportunities for advertisers. The year-end anyway is slow,” the expert added.

Even Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of the think tank Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), said: “The big plus for Star is the long advertising hiatus for most brands and the pre-Diwali window.”

Do or die situation

As much as 40 to 45 percent of the entire year’s advertising spend happens in the festive period, between Ganesh Chaturthi and the New Year.

“This — three core months — is the only period for advertisers this year and for brands, it has become a do or die situation. Either they will compromise and do campaigns or put everything into the IPL. The festive period is giving brands time to figure things out. The entire year’s recovery happens during the festive period and if a network doesn’t get traction during this time then they won’t be able to recover the cost,” the expert said.

He added that except for Vivo, Star has been able to retain 70 percent of the brands that advertised last year during the IPL. “Ed-tech has become big and they will take the remaining ad spots. Also, the auto, handset category will advertise,” he said.

For the 13th edition of IPL, Star is also giving advertisers more options by extending pre-match shows from 60 minutes to 90 minutes.

Along with the festive period, lack of sporting properties and India’s love for cricket, MS Dhoni’s recent retirement from international cricket is also expected to have people tuning into the domestic league to watch the former Indian captain. “Sentiments are high. For a year Dhoni hasn’t played and Dhoni’s fan following will never drop,” he said.

Hotstar ad rates may match TV

As for Digital, the brand presence on Hotstar will be higher than last year, the expert said.

In 2018, Hotstar had recorded Rs 200 crore in advertising revenues and last year this number went up to Rs 600 crore.

“Hotstar should do well because more brands are likely to spend more on digital. Also, more only-digital categories — e-learning, e-commerce, e-payment — have got a fillip in the lockdown,” said Goyal.

The elephant in the room

However, the major issue this year for the IPL is not Covid-19 but the anti-China sentiment that led to the exit of Vivo, the former title sponsor of the league.

“The critical issue in this entire pricing gambit is the Chinese angle. If the Chinese issue does not flare-up, Star will be able to carry it off. If between now and the next month the situation worsens on the border or some vocal organisations like CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders)/SJM (Swadeshi Jagran Manch) again start making noise, then Star will be in trouble,” said Goyal.

“Chinese mobile brands and the likes of Byju’s, Dream 11, Paytm, Swiggy, MG Hector and others are very large contributors to the advertising pie. So, it is the Chinese that is the elephant in the room,” he added.

Last year, in the 12th edition of the IPL, Star India had recorded a 20 percent jump in ad revenue to Rs 2,200 crore across the television and digital platforms, from Rs 1,750 crore in 2018.